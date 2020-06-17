Huntkey Introduces Its New Surge Protector - the SMC127C

SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, announced the availability of its new surge protector - the SMC127C, which is equipped with 1 US plug, 12 US sockets, 1 USB-A port, 1 USB-C port and 1 6-foot heavy duty extension cord.

The SMC127C provides 10 traditional sockets for normal style plugs and 2 widely spaced sockets for bulky plugs. All sockets are surge-protected and rated at 2390 joules to protect charging devices against voltage fluctuations, surges and spikes. Two USB ports, designed with smart IC technologies, can automatically detect the charging devices and then deliver optimized power to them to achieve the maximum charging speeds. The USB-A port supplies a power of 5V2.4A, i.e. 12W singly or together with the USB-C port. The USB-C port supplies a power of 18W at the maximum.

The SMC127C is built from fire-prevention materials, to further enhance its safety and quality, it is accredited with ETL and FCC certificates. Two keyhole mounting slots are designed on its back, allowing it to be securely installed to the wall for convenient use. For more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

