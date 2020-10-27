Huntkey Introduces MVP K650 to Vietnam Market

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently introduced one of its latest PC power supply units (or PSUs) - the MVP K650 to the Vietnam market. The MVP K650 is 80 Plus Gold listed and designed with a rated power of 650W, which is targeted at medium- to high-end markets.

The MVP K650 supports high-end CPUs and graphic cards as it is equipped with a +12V single-rail for 50A DC output. Not only can it offer a high power output, but also reach up to a high energy conversion rate - 92% at the minimum. It is accredited with 80 Plus Gold to increase energy efficiency and lower electricity bills.

It is a full-range voltage PSU, which means it can operate normally under the input voltage from 90 to 264Vac. A full-range voltage PSU is able to flawlessly avoid sudden shutting downs of the PC when a voltage instability happens, and this will protect the PC from component damages. Equipped with Active Power Factor Correction (APFC) , it is capable of delivering cleaner and more reliable power with lower ripple and noise. For more information, please visit: http://en.huntkey.com/

Specifications:

Model: MVP K650

Rated Power: 650W

Input: 90-264Vac, Full-Range Voltage

Fan: 12cm

Energy Efficiency: 80Plus Gold

+12V Output: 54A (Single-Rail)

PFC: Active

Circuit Design: LLC+DC-DC

Equiped with I/O Switch

Cable: Fully Modular, Support Backward Management

Mainboard Connector: 20+4P

Processor Connector: (4+4-4+4)P

GPU Connector(1): (6+2)P

GPU Connector(2): (6+2)P

SATA: 4

Big 4PIN: 3

Certificates: CCC, ROHS

Dimensions: 150*86*150mm

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years.

https://en.huntkey.com/

SOURCE Huntkey

Related Links

https://en.huntkey.com/

