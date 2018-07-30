Huntkey Introduces New Models of Surge Protectors, Which Are Different from Power Strips

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, announced its new SMC series, an elegantly designed and energy-efficient surge protector intended for the North America market. The new SMC series includes models SMC607, SMC807 and SMC127, which are all equipped with USB charging ports to deliver convenient charging to users.

Huntkey SMC series surge protectors:



https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/smc-surge-protectors.jpg

Huntkey is a renowned brand for surge protectors and power strips. Some consumers encounter problems distinguishing between the two due to their similar appearances. To help consumers find the right product, Huntkey has listed some of the differences below:

A power strip only supplies power to electronic devices. A surge protector also supplies power similar to a power strip, but it can also protec t the devices against power surges. It takes a little bit of examination to differentiate between the two.

When users have to identify a power strip from a surge protector, they must be careful to check the packaging due of the similarities. Picking the right rating is key to picking up a suitable surge protector. The quality of surge protectors is measured by the capacity of its power absorption in joules. A surge protector rated at 1000 - 2000 joules is appropriate for protecting devices such as printers and mobiles. Users who wish to protect more power-intensive devices like televisions or computers should go for higher ratings.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

