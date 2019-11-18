Huntkey Introduces OUCICA Air Purifier KJ540
Nov 18, 2019, 02:59 ET
SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions has introduced its indoor air purifier KJ540 into the market. KJ540 is branded as "OUCICA", a new brand from Huntkey.
Oucica KJ540 utilizes a five-fold filtration and purification system that can effectively filter suspended particles such as haze, second-hand smoke, ash, dander, hair, dust, pollen, remove indoor formaldehyde, benzene, xylene, VOCs, TVOCs, smoke odor, and effectively kill viruses in the air.
- The primary filter can filter large suspended particles in the air, and can be washed for long-term use without replacement;
- The secondary filter effectively blocks hair and other particles. It protects HEPA filter and service life of other filters installed in the purifier.
- The HEPA antibacterial dealdehydes compound activated carbon filter is specialized in removing a variety of air pollution sources, such as haze, coal dust, smoke and pollen, and can also effectively remove formaldehyde, benzene, xylene, ammonia and other harmful gases and odor;
- More than 3 million healthy negative ions are released, increasing the air quality by improving the comfort of indoor air, and enabling the user to breathe the fresh air.
KJ540 has better, more professional, and more efficient performance in haze and aldehyde removal than purifiers on the market and is more energy-efficient and cost-effective.
Specification
|
Name
|
Air purifier
|
Clean air
(particulate matter)
|
600m3/h
|
Model
|
KJ540
|
Clean air volume
(Gaseous pollutants)
|
300m3/h
|
Rated Voltage
|
220V/50Hz
|
Accumulated purification amount
(particulate matter)
|
P4
|
Rated Power
|
100W
|
Purification efficiency
(particulate matter)
|
F4
|
Noise
|
68dB(A)
|
Effective area
|
45-73m3
|
Net Weight
|
13kg
|
Size
|
439x229x735mm
About Huntkey
Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.
For more information about Huntkey, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/
Contact:
Business Affairs
Jack Wu
Tel: +86-755-8960-6658
E-mail: huntkey@huntkeydiy.com
SOURCE Huntkey
