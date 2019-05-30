Huntkey Introduces the MVP K850, an 80 Plus Gold Listed Power Supply, to Jordanian Market

SHENZHEN, China, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has recently introduced one of its 850W power supplies - the MVP K850 - to Jordanian market. It is targeted at the medium- to high-end market in Jordan, and it is specially designed for game players.

The MVP K850 is 80 Plus Gold rated, featuring an energy efficiency of up to 92% at a typical load, which means that it will consume less power than many other congeneric products that lack an 80 Plus certificate. High energy efficiency can lower electricity bills, and this is an important factor that will affect players' choice when they're picking a power supply.

The MVP K850's rated power is 850W, and it theoretically meets the needs of any PC in the mainstream markets. To support big games and deliver better performance, it is built with the ability to produce a very strong power output of 70.8A via its +12V single-rail, a power output rail responsible for powering CPU and graphic card. The stronger output a +12V single-rail can offer, the better the PC will perform.

It is able to increase functionality by supporting double CPUs and 4 connected graphic cards at the maximum. To avoid a PC's sudden shutting downs, it supports worldwide input voltages from 90 to 264Vac in case of any voltage instability. It is equipped with a 12cm fan inside, and the fan is not only soundless, but also temperature sensitive, meaning that it can provide a quiet gaming environment, as well as contribute to the PC's heat dissipation.

For more product information, please visit Huntkey website: https://en.huntkey.com/

The MVP K850 Power Supply:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/huntkey-power-supply.png

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/huntkey-power-supply-unit.png

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/huntkey-power-supplies.png

SPECIFICATIONS Model MVP K850 Power 850 Watts DC Output of +12V 70.8A PFC Active PFC Input Voltage 90~264Vac, Full Range Dimensions 190mm(L)×190mm(W)×86mm(H) Fan Type 12cm, Thermally Sensitive Fan Power Efficiency 80 Plus Gold MTBF 100,000 Hrs Protections OPP/UVP/OCP/SCP Modular Fully Modular

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of Power Strips, Surge Protectors, PC Power Supplies, Industrial Power Supplies, Notebook Adapters and Chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

SOURCE Huntkey

Related Links

https://en.huntkey.com

