Huntkey Launches its USB Charging Station - the SmartC for Global Markets

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, has recently started marketing its USB charging station featuring a USB-C port to global markets.

The Huntkey SmartC is a small, cute charger measuring 63.7 mm long, 63.7 mm wide and 54.6 mm high, which makes it a perfect choice for travelers. Equipped with 4 USB and 1 Type-C ports, it is able to intelligently power 5 devices at once. The Type-C port, an interface designed with the ability to be "reversibly" connected, enables a 5V 3A charging on devices, which is faster than traditional ones. It is strictly built with high standards for superior quality, as well as with multiple protections for 100% user safety.

Smart & Fast Charging

The SmartC boasts intelligent and fast charging technologies. It is integrated with an intelligent chip inside, and a reversible Type-C connector outside to identify the charging devices, and deliver the fastest possible charging speed.

Extensive Compatibility

Beyond fast charging, the SmartC is optimized to charge a wide variety of USB devices, such as smart phones, power banks, tablets, laptops and even drones. It's a "one for all" charging solution. So whether at the office, at home or on the go, the SmartC will be suitable for every need.

Ultra Safety

The SmartC uses protection technology that ensures the highest levels of protection and safety to protect the user during charging. The technology features self-limiting protection to protect against short circuits and overload conditions, such as over currents and over voltages. It has been tested to meet global safety standards, like ETL, CE, FCC, GS and CB to ensure that there are no safety concerns.

Unbelievably Portable

When it comes to travel, it's always best to pack light, and the SmartC is the way to go. It is a pocket-size charger tailored for travelers. Whether the user is flying across the country or driving down the street, a small, light and easy to carry charger is the perfect choice.

Specifications Model SmartC USB-A Port 4 USB-C Port 1 Input 100~240V, 50Hz/60Hz 1.2A Output USB-A Port 5V 4A In Total / Each Max 2.4A USB-C Port 5V 3A Safety Standard CE, ETL, FCC, GS, CB Dimensions (L*W*H) 63.7*63.7*54.6 (mm)

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

