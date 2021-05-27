Huntkey Participates In The 15th China Guangzhou International Air Purification And Fresh Air System Exhibition

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 25-27, 2021, the 15th China Guangzhou International Air Purification And Fresh Air System Exhibition, hosted by Chinese Society For Environmental Sciences and other organizations, was officially held at China Import and Export Fair Complex. Huntkey Group brought its air purifier brand Oucica to the exhibition site.

This exhibition has always been aiming at internationalization, specialization and branding. It has large transaction volume and many audience. It focuses on the field of air purification and fresh air, the audience has chance to know new technologies and new trends. It has become the first-choice event for air purifier companies seeking new opportunities and market development.

As a leader in the high-end air purifier industry, Oucica exhibited air purifier series products, which use photocatalyst UVA decomposition technology, can kill viruses, remove odors, and remove aldehydes. Oucica exhibited three kinds of products in total, including car air purifiers, desktop purifiers, and home air purifiers. The first two are for small spaces and the last one is for large space.

In the conference, in accordance with the standard of the "Brand Evaluation of Air Purification Products" issued by the China Council for Brand Development, and the brand evaluation by the Indoor Air Purification Professional Technical Committee, Oucica was successfully shortlisted for the 2020 Air Purification Products "Firstline Brand". For more information about Oucica air purifiers, please visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

Exhibition Time

May 25, 2021-May 27, 2021

Exhibition Place

China Import And Export Fair Complex

Organizer

Chinese Society For Environmental Sciences

Many other organizations

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch offices in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com

In 2020, Huntkey introduced its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

