Huntkey Presents at Productronica 2019

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has recently presented at the Productronica 2019, one of the world's largest electronics sourcing fairs held in Munich, Germany.

At Productronica, Huntkey showcased its latest industrial power supplies, IPC power supplies and industrial adapters, as well as two models of its power strips with EU sockets - the SGA407 and SGA607.

Huntkey industrial power supplies are able to efficiently and stably convert AC to DC voltage, and they are available from 50W to 360W, which are widely used in industrial automation, LED display, security systems, automatic gates, CCTV, and computer projects. Industrial adapters are available from 24W to 120W, and some of them are in compliance with VI energy efficiency, as well as guaranteed with multiple protections.

Huntkey industrial power supplies are well-designed and durable, as they are fully tested before being put to the markets. They have been accredited with multiple safety standards around the globe, which means they can be widely used in many countries, and leaves the users without any safety concerns.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

