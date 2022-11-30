Huntkey Released the Fastest Multi Plug Outlet Extender

"It is worth noting the USB outlet deliver 30 watts. This is significantly higher than most USB outlets and provides faster charging of devices. I especially appreciate the tabs on the top to hold a phone while it is being charged – great design! " Here is a product review from an Amazon customer.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In October, Huntkey released a new multi plug outlet extender SMD407C in the United States. Although it has only been on the market for nearly 2 months, it has become one of the top ten hot products of Huntkey. This product has two highlights worthy of attention.

(1) Highlight 1: Cat Ears Design

Huntkey’s newly released Multi Plug Outlet Extender SMD407C Cat Ears Design and USB-C Port 30W Output are Helpful for Consumers

You will be attracted by the appearance at first sight when you see it. The top of this wall plug is designed in the shape of a pair of upright cat ears. So there is a cradle ledge to place the smartphone solidly and stably.

When the mobile phone data cable is not long enough, or there is no table nearby to put your mobile phone, you can put your mobile phone on the cat ears to charge it. The mobile phone and the cat ears and the wall will form a solid triangle to support the mobile phone. So you can safely put your phone on the wall to charge it.

"When you charge your phone with a short cable and there is no desk to put your phone. It's really annoying. Now there is a solution! Brings more convenience for consumers", said Huntkey's product manager, "Besides, I hope this design will appeal to consumers who have cats at home."

(2) Highlight 2: USB-C Port 30W Output

Compared with the previous multi plug outlet extender released by Huntkey, this new product has improved the output power of USB-C port. SMD407C has 4 outlets and 3 USB ports. Among them, the USB-C port has the largest output power, and the maximum output can reach 30W when you use a single port.

For the entire industry, this is a new breakthrough. Huntkey found in the preliminary product research that among the multi plug outlet extender sold on Amazon US, the highest output is 20W, and Huntkey's new product is 30W. For consumers, higher charging efficiency is a good thing. Because the charging speed is faster, mobile phones can be fully charged in less time. For example, the latest iPhone 14 series can support up to 27W charging power. The USB-C port delivers 30W max output and can fast charge your electronic devices from 0 up to 60% in about 30 minutes, which is 3 times faster than the original 5W charger.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a member of Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Practicing a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

