Huntkey Releases 4 More LED Desk Lamps

SHENZHEN, China, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has recently released 4 more of its multi-functional LED desk lamps with dimming system and eye protection functions for global use. The lamp models include HL-E200, HL-E300, HL-E400 and HL-E500.

HL-E200

The HL-E200 is a compact desk lamp that can be easily handled. It features a high-end brown leather body which is made from ABS, and a dimmable lamp with 3-grade CCT adjustment. It has a built-in lithium battery with large capacity, a color rendering index higher than 80 to meet daily use demands.

HL-E300

The HL-E300 is a snow white lamp equipped with a stepless dimming system, providing the user with a super easy way to control its brightness. It utilizes eye-care technology to produce soft light that protects eyes with no radiation and flicker. It features a super slim goose neck as its stand, which is capable of providing a 360-degree lighting angle. It's simplistic designed, with a total white and polished appearance, which makes it a tasteful addition to home and office.

HL-E400

The HL-E400 is made from silicone and ABS, an opaque thermoplastic characterized by resistance to heat and impacts. It offers 3 optional color temperatures and a 5-step of dimming choice, which is designed for the user to fit his or her mood. It also provides a 360-degree of lighting angle for convenient use, and produces soft light to protect eyes.

HL-E500

The HL-E500 is a well-designed lamp with a power output of 10W. It produces soft light that is verified comfortable for eyes. Applied with smart-touch technology, it allows the user to easily and steplessly change its correlated color temperature from2700 to 5500K. It is integrated with 2 shafts between its base, stand and light cover, which makes it foldable to provide different lighting angles.

Model Specifications HL-E200 Power: 5W LED Nightlight Battery Capacity: 2000mah Luminous Flux: 240LM CRI: Ra＞80 Color: Brown CCT: 2700-5500K Dimensions: 9.5*7.2*50cm ETL, FCC Certified HL-E300 Power: 6W Adapter: DC12V/0.5A Luminous Flux: 380LM CRI: Ra＞80 Color: White/Black CCT: 4000K Dimensions: 18*12.5*37.5cm ETL, FCC Certified HL-E400 Power: 7W Adapter: DC12V/1A Luminous Flux: 330LM CRI: Ra＞80 Color: Black CCT: 2700-5500K Dimensions: 15.5*14*60cm ETL, FCC Certified HL-E500 Power: 10W Adapter: DC12V/1A Luminous Flux: 400LM CRI: Ra＞80 Color: White/Black CCT: 2700-5500K Dimensions: 18*12.5*37.5cm ETL, FCC Certified

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers. For more information, please visit website: https://en.huntkey.com/

