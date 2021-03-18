Huntkey Releases 65W GaN Charger

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently released its latest product - the 65W GaN charger. The charger is equipped with two charging ports, one USB-C and one USB-A.

The Huntkey 65W GaN Charger:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/65w-gan/

The charger can deliver power by the two ports simultaneously, and the combined power output is 57W of which 45W(20V2.25A) is from the USB-C port and 12W(5V2.4A) is from the USB-A port. Independently, the USB-C port can supply 5V3A, 9V3A, 12V3A, 15V3A or 20V3.25A, and total 65W at the maximum. The USB-A port can output 5V3A or 9V3A, 27W at the maximum. The charger is compatible with MacBooks and iPhones, and it can fully charge a MacBook within 1.5 hours while half charge an iPhone 12 within 30 minutes.

The charger measures a dimension of 59mm long, 32mm wide and 32mm high, which is portable for travel. It is accredited with CE, CB and FCC to ensure quality and safety. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About GaN Charger

GaN charger is a type of charger parts of which are made from GaN to increase energy efficiency and lower heat generation. Compared with traditional chargers, GaN chargers usually have a smaller body size, and the GaN parts have the characteristics of wide band gap, high thermal conductivity, high temperature resistance, radiation resistance, acid and alkali resistance.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.

