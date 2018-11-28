Huntkey Releases a USB Power Station with Type-C Port

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, has released its smart charging station with USB Type-C port to deliver fast charging speed. It is called the SmartC, a portable and well-designed hub with multiple charging outlets, which is able to intelligently charge five devices at the same time.

The SmartC is equipped with 4 USB-A ports and 1 USB Type-C port. It is elegant and particularly designed with a portable size for easy carry, measuring 63.7 mm long, 63.7 mm wide and 54.6 mm high. Its boasts of fast charging speed with its USB Type-C port that it can deliver much faster compared to other older USB types.

There are a wide variety of electronic devices that use USB Type-C ports in the market, like smart phones, tablets, laptops, etc. With a Type-C cable, the SmartC is capable of charging them smartly.

Worldwide availability has begun but different standards of plugs are available in different countries. To be sole agency for the SmartC in your country, please contact us via:

Tel: +86-755-89606658

Email: huntkey@huntkeydiy.com

Skype: ferris_liao

For more product information, please visit http://www.huntkey.com/.

SmartC photos:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/smartc.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/152.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/top-side.jpg

Specifications Model SmartC USB-A Port 4 USB-C Port 1 Input 100~240V, 50Hz/60Hz 1.2A Output USB-A Port 5V 4A In Total / Each Max 2.4A USB-C Port 5V 3A Safety Standard CE, ETL, FCC, GS, CB Dimensions (L*W*H) 63.7*63.7*54.6 (mm)

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

