Huntkey Releases a Wireless Charger Well-Suited for Smartphones

SHENZHEN, China, May 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has recently released one of its new products - the 10W wireless charger, which is well-suited for Qi-compatible smartphones such as Samsung and iPhone.

More and more smartphones that support wireless charging are showing up in the market. What is wireless charging? As the name suggests, it's an emerging technology for power delivery from transmitters to receivers without using any cable. It brings users with another easy way to get their smartphones charged.

The most popular wireless chargers in use for smartphones usually come with two important parts - the chipset and the copper coil. These two parts will have a great impact on the quality of the wireless charger itself, as well as affect the charging time and the available charging distance between the charger and the smartphone. The Huntkey wireless charger, integrated with a good set of chipset and copper coil, will be a perfect choice for users.

It is round, slim, and well-designed for smartphone's charging with dimensions of Φ90mm and 15mm high. When powered on, it is able to wirelessly charge Qi-compatible smartphones with optimal charging speed. Its built-in chipset and copper coil will electromagnetically induce a current in the receiver of a wireless charging-enabled smartphone. By this means, it can produce up to 10W of power for Samsung smartphones' charging, and 7.5W of power for iPhone. It is compatible with Samsung Galaxy S9+, S9, S8, S8+, S7 edge, S7, Note 9, Note 8 and more, and iPhone XS Max, XR, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, and more.

In addition to a micro-USB cable, the Huntkey wireless charger will also need an adapter to complete the charge. It is able to deliver different power outputs, and different outputs will depend on the adapters that it connect to. When being paired with a 9V/2A adapter, it will generate 10W of power for fast charging, while being coupled with a 5V/2A adapter, it can only output 7.5W of power.

In the market, wireless chargers usually are disadvantageous by comparison to cable chargers in regard to energy transfer efficiency. The Huntkey wireless charger can get an efficiency up to 74%, which performs better than many other congeneric products. In an experimental test, it took 3 hours and 16 minutes for the Huntkey wireless charger to charge an iPhone X from 0 to 100% power capacitance, while it took around 4 hours for other wireless chargers to charge the same smartphone.

The Huntkey wireless charger is also considered to be energy-efficient with a standby power consumption lower than 0.15W. It is light and super handy. It is accredited with CE and FCC, as well as built with the ability to prevent overheating and overcharging to ensure charging safety. Meanwhile, it features an intelligent technology that is called "FOB", meaning Foreign Object Detection.

Its worldwide availability has begun. It is packed with a micro-USB cable and without any adapter. Therefore, users from different countries or regions need to buy a adapter with local standard of plug by themselves.

Specifications Chipset GPMQ8006B/General Plus Input Adapter 9V/2A, 5V/2A Wireless Output Up to 10W Output 10W Samsung Galaxy, Note series and more 7.5W iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus and more Charging Efficiency 74% Safety Standard CE, FCC Dimensions (Φ*H) 90*15 (mm)

About Qi

Qi is an open interface standard that defines wireless power transfer using inductive charging over distances of up to 4 cm (1.6 inches). The system uses a charging pad and resonant inductive coupling to charge the compatible device, which is placed on top of the pad. It is the most popular standard that being used for charging portable devices such as smartphones.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

