Huntkey Releases Dimmable Desk Lamp HL-E100

The lamp looks beautiful. It is sleek, smooth and solid. It produces bright, crisp and non-flickery light suited for working, studying and reading. The lamp features an LCD screen on the front of its body. It is where the alarm clock is displayed, together with the time and date, and it is the reason that makes it a useful item on the bedside table. Below the screen, there are 2 USB charging ports sharing 2.4 Amps of power for the user to charge electronic devices.

Integrated with a touch sensitive dimmer inside, the lamp is steplessly dimmable which allows the user to fully customize the brightness from 35 to 700 lumens by touching the dimmer bar on the base. Apart from the brightness setting, the lamp produces flicker-free and anti-glare light to make it more pleasant on the user's eyes. This means the lamp can be used for a longer time every day with no harm to the eyes.

The lamp is well-balanced and versatile. It's stable and sturdy where the user places it. Meanwhile, it offers a 180-degree lighting angle on its head, as well as a 90-degree lighting angle on the arm. It can be perfectly folded and stretched to the position that fits the user's eyes.

The lamp is durable, and it can last for 30,000 hours, which means that the lamp can last for 18 years based on 4.5 hours per day. It is also highly energy-efficient that leaves the user with no concerns about the electricity bills.

Light Source LED LED Power 8.5 Watts Input Voltage 100-240Vac CCT 4000K Color Warm White CRI 85 Flux 700LM Beam Angle 120° Lifetime 30,000 Hrs USB Ports Total Max 5V 2.4A Safety CE, ETL, FCC Dimensions 190 x 150 x 388 mm Weight 860g / 30.3oz / 1.9lb

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

