Huntkey Releases Its 65W USB-C Charger

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, has recently released its new product - the 65W USB-C charger, which is equipped with one USB-C port and two USB-A ports.

In order to keep pace with the trend that USB-C is slowly replacing the previous USB types, Huntkey has been consistently investing in and developing USB-C products to meet the increasing market demands. Prior to this 65W charger, Huntkey has already developed a series of USB-C chargers including 27W, 30W and 45W chargers.

The 65W USB-C charger is equipped with a USB-C port that allows the users to connect it to devices without any issues. In addition to the USB-C port, it is integrated with two USB-A ports that make it compatible with different devices.

It is durable, reliable, and designed to be pocket-sized so it is easy to carry and convenient for use anywhere. It is paired with a 180cm charging cable. It is built with all-round protections including SCP (Short Circuit Protection), OVP (Over Voltage Protection) and OCP (Over Current Protection). Not only will it protect itself, but also keep the charging devices safe under any circumstances.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

