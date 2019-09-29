Huntkey Releases Its New Fully Modular PC Power Supply

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has recently released its new fully modular PC power supply - the MVP K650 NV (New Version) in China. It is a 650W, 80 Plus Gold listed power supply that will also be introduced to other countries by targeting at the medium- to high-end market.

It is black outside with golden "MVP Gold" logo marked on the side panel. Its fully modular cable set allows for quick and easy installation and great-looking builds. It features an energy efficiency of up to 92% at a typical load, meaning less power will be consumed and lower electricity bills. Its rated power is 650W, which will meet the needs of any PC in the mainstream markets.

It is designed to produce a very strong power output of 50A via its +12V single-rail, a power output rail responsible for powering CPU and graphic card, to support big games and deliver better performance. It supports worldwide input voltages from 90 to 264Vac in case of any voltage instability that leads to a PC's sudden shutting down. Moreover, It is incorporated with a soundless 12cm fan inside to provide a quiet working environment and high-level heat dissipation.

SPECIFICATIONS Model MVP K650 NV Power 650 Watts DC Output of +12V 50A PFC Active PFC Input Voltage 90~264Vac, Full Range Dimensions 150mm(L)×150mm(W)×86mm(H) Fan Type 12cm, Thermally Sensitive Fan Power Efficiency 80 Plus Gold MTBF 100,000 Hrs Protections OPP/OVP/OCP/SCP Modular Fully Modular

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of Power Strips, Surge Protectors, PC Power Supplies, Industrial Power Supplies, Notebook Adapters and Chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

