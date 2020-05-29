Huntkey Releases Its New PC Monitor

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, announces the availability of its new monitor - the N2001WA, a 19.5-inch monitor featuring a resolution of 1600 x 900.

The Huntkey Monitor N2001WA:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/n2001wa/

The N2001WA is designed intended for traditional office use. It is equipped with a TN screen featuring an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a static contrast ratio of 600:1. Its brightness is 200cd/㎡ and it supports a high color gamut of 16.7M, which will allow the users to comfortably see in the darkest or brightest scenes and avoid color distortions.

It's black and integrated with a VGA input. It measures 465mm long, 210mm wide and 363mm high, and weighs around 2.1kilos. It is not a high-end monitor considering its configurations, however, it is cost-effective and a considerable choice for those price sensitive users.

For more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

Product Dimensions Model N2001WA Screen Size 19.5" Resolution 1600*900 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display Type TN Static Contrast Ratio 600:1 Brightness 250cd/㎡ Color Support 16.7M Inputs VGA Dimensions 465*210*363mm Net Weight 2.1kg Color Black

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

