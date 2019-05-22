Huntkey Releases Its QC4.0 Fast Wall Charger

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has recently released its 27W fast wall charger ("the charger") to global markets. The charger is integrated with a USB-C port, and features QC4.0 and PD3.0 charging abilities that can charge electronic devices with a fast charging speed.

The charger is universally compatible with QC2.0, 3.0, 4.0 and PD2.0, 3.0 technologies, which makes it well-suited for a wide range of USB-C enable devices such as smartphones, tablets, notebooks, and even drones. It is built with a double-chip inside that can properly adapt a worldwide voltage input from 100V to 240V, and can intelligently control charging rates, usually the fastest possible charging rate for the device.

Before launching the charger to the market, Huntkey conducted an experimental test to demonstrate its superior performance. The result shows that it is almost 4 times faster than conventional chargers, when charging a Samsung Galaxy S9, and can fully charge a MacBook Air in only 3.5 hours, a comparatively fast charging speed compared with others.

The charger is energy-efficient and can reach an energy efficiency of up to 86.6% when in 9V output mode. It is capable of delivering optimal power outputs, 5V/3A, 9V/3A or 11V/2.45A to different devices. For saving energy, it's designed with a standby power consumption level of lower than 0.1W.

It is accredited with UL, FCC, CE, CB and CCC, as well as equipped with all-round protection including Over Charge Protection (OCP), Over Heat Protection (OHP) and Short Circuit Protection (SCP). Its MTBF is up to 50,000 hours for its durable chipset and case that is heat- and scratch-resistant.

It is packed with a 3.3-feet USB-C cable in a small white box, and has been available on Amazon US with numerous recommendation reviews. For more information, please visit Amazon US:

https://www.amazon.com/Huntkey-Charger-QC4-0-MacBook-Samsung/dp/B07NP4W4FKOr

Huntkey website:

https://en.huntkey.com/

The Huntkey Fast Wall Charger:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/01.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/02.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/03.jpg

Specifications Compatible with QC2.0/3.0/4.0, PD2.0/3.0, BC1.2 Input 100Vac to 240Vac, 1.0A, 50-60Hz Output 5V/3A or 9V/3A or 11V/2.45A Charging Efficiency 86.6% with 9V Output Safety Standard UL, FCC, CE, CB and CCC Charging Protection OCP, OHP, SCP Dimensions (L*W*H) 1.7*1.7*1.1 (in) Weight 5.3 (oz)

About QC4.0

Quick Charge, or QC, is a technology found in Qualcomm SoCs, used in devices such as mobile phones for managing power delivered over USB. It offers more power and thus charges batteries in devices faster than standard USB rates allow. Compared with QC3.0, QC4.0 implements additional safety measures to protect against overcharging and overheating, and is compliant with both USB-C and USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) specifications.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

