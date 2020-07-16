Huntkey Releases Its Small-Size Desktop Air Purifier

SHENZHEN, China, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oucica, a subsidiary of Huntkey, has announced the availability of its small-size desktop air purifier - the DJ010. The purifier is integrated with photocatalyst and HEPA filters, which is ideal for removing bacteria, viruses, chemical vapors, odors, haze particles and many more. It is well-suited for small working rooms or living rooms.

Huntkey Desktop Air Purifier: https://en.huntkey.com/product/desktop-air-purifier/

The key feature of the DJ010 is air purification by photocatalyst. Photocatalyst is a catalyst that can activate chemical reactions like decomposing organic compounds into carbon dioxide and water. By this means, a photocatalyst air purifier is able to clean air by removing stubborn airborne hazards like viruses and bacteria, which is a key difference between photocatalyst air purifiers and the ordinary ones.

The DJ010 is designed like an egg. It measures a dimension of Φ108*160mm and its air volume is 10cbm/h at the maximum, which is suitable for air cleaning for a room space of 8-10cbm. It features a standby consumption of lower than 200mW, as well as a noise level of 38dB(A) at the maximum. For more product information, please visit: http://en.huntkey.com/

Specifications:

Model: DJ010

Input: 5V/2A (Min. 4.6V, Max. 5.5V)

Rated Power: 8W

Standby Consumption: <200mW

Noise Level (Max.): 38dB(A)

Air Volume: 10cbm/h (Max.)

Applicable Space: 8-10cbm

Dimensions: Φ108*160mm

About Oucica

Oucica, a subsidiary of Huntkey, specializes in the development of photocatalyst air purifiers. To improve the air quality of working, living or studying, it has developed a series of air purifiers including model KJ380 for large spaces, CJ001 for car sterilizing and DJ010 for desktops.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

SOURCE Huntkey

Related Links

https://en.huntkey.com/

