Huntkey Releases Its "Smart" WiFi Plugs

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, announces the launch of its WiFi plugs in three standards (US, UK and EU Standards). The smart WiFi plugs allow users to remotely control any appliance via Apps on a smartphone, and connection to a home WiFi network.

WiFi plugs, also called WiFi sockets or smart plugs, are an easy way to upgrade a traditional appliance into a smart home device that can be intelligently controlled by a smartphone. The WiFi plugs can be plugged into existing wall mount outlets or power strips, and appliances or others can be plugged into it; thus, enabling the appliance to be "Smart".

By connecting appliances to Huntkey WiFi plugs, users can turn on or turn off the appliances easily on a smartphone. Also, they have the option to set automatic schedules like turning on the appliance at 8:00 pm or turning it off at noon. Compatible appliances include lamps, fans, TVs and more. The Huntkey WiFi plugs are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices, allowing users to turn the WiFi Plug on or off via voice control and enjoy the smart home life.

Specifications Model HW-100 HW-200 HW-300 HW-400 HW-500 Outlet 1 US Outlet 1 US Outlet, 1 USB Port 2 US Outlets 1 EU Outlet 1 UK Outlet Input 110-240V 110-240V 110-240V 110-240V 110-240V Output AC120V, 60Hz, 10A AC120V, 60Hz, 10A AC120V, 60Hz, 10A 10-16A 10A Dimensions(mm) 54*54*50 60*70*57 103*45*52 52*48*73 58*32*55 Safety Standard ETL, FCC UL, FCC ETL, FCC CE CE

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

