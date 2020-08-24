Huntkey Releases Its USB-C Power Strip

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently released its new power strip with a USB-C charging port. It is equipped with one USB-C port, one USB-A ports and twelve AC sockets to charge multiple devices.

The Huntkey USB-C Power Strip:

The USB-C port works with PD protocol that can support fast charging speeds. It is compatible with different USB-C powered devices such as cell phones, tablets and power banks, as well as provides a power of 5V3A, 9V2A or 12V1.5A accordingly to reach a fastest charging speed. Apart from the USB-C port, a USB-A port is also provided on the power strip. The USB-A port can deliver a power of 5V2.4A independently, or 30W in total together with the USB-C port.

Twelve US sockets in total are designed on the power strip, two of them are widely spaced for bulky plugs with which some home appliances are usually paired. All sockets are surge-protected and rated at 2390 joules to protect devices against voltage fluctuations, surges and spikes. The power strip is made with an extension cord of six feet, and two keyhole mounting slots are designed on its back for convenient use.

To ensure its quality and safety, the engineer houses it with a fire-retardant housing and high standard integral copper bars, which leaves the user with no safety concerns. It is also accredited with ETL and FCC certificate. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

Specifications:

One USB-C: 5V3A/9V2A/12V1.5A

One USB-A: 5V2.4A (single or with USB-C)

USB-C + USB-A: 30W in total

Twelve American outlets

Surge protection

Overload protection

MAX1875W-MAX15A/125V

ETL & FCC Certified

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years.

