Huntkey Sales Event and Helmet Give Away in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has officially launched a sales event in Vietnam by giving away free motorcycle helmets to those end-users who buy Huntkey's PC power supplies and monitors from April 12th to May 15th, 2020.

The sales event is operated by Huntkey's business partner in Vietnam. To better support this event, a large batch of motorcycle helmets was customized for users, and will be a nice gift for riders.

PC power supplies and monitors are the two main product categories of Huntkey. The variety of Huntkey's PC power supply is quite vast, they are loaded with a wide array of features and offered with different prices to meet the demands of multiplicity. Huntkey also provides a wide range of PC monitors featuring a screen sizes from 18.5- to 34-inches.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

