Huntkey to Introduce Indoor Air Purifier in the Global Market

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, introduces its new product - indoor air purifier - into the market. The indoor air purifier is branded as "Oucica", and is a subsidiary brand of Huntkey.

Originated from Japan space technology, the sterilizing rate of Oucica indoor air purifier is over 99%. Such good performance is due to the high efficiency photocatalyst filter utilized by Oucica purifier. Differed from traditional filters in the air purifier, this photocatalyst filter can efficiently decompose viruses, formaldehyde, peculiar smells, and other airborne hazards into water and carbon dioxide without secondary pollution.

Other than high performance purifying and sterilization, the intelligent mode is also noteworthy. Oucica indoor air purifier will automatically start up when it senses bad air quality and switch to standby mode when it senses good air quality. The air purifier will also automatically switch between sleep mode and intelligent mode based on the brightness of the surroundings. More importantly, users are able to control the intelligent purifier by Via APP, freshening air at home remotely.

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

For more information, please visit Huntkey website: http://www.huntkey.com/

Ferris Liao

+86-755-8960-6658

huntkey@huntkeydiy.com

