Huntkey to Present at CES 2019

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, announces that it will present at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest electronics sourcing fair, held in Las Vegas from January 8 - 11, 2019.

Huntkey CES Invitation:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2019CES-Invitation-1.jpg

CES is a world-class platform where the latest technologies and innovations will be demonstrated and introduced to the marketplace. Huntkey will showcase its latest products including LED lights, wireless chargers, USB charging stations, PC monitors, and surge protectors at CES.

LED Lights

Huntkey will showcase its desk lamps, light bulbs and hourglass night lights at the show. With rated power from 5W to 8.5W, Huntkey's desk lamps are eye-protective and include multiple functions, such as stepless dimming, wireless charging, USB charging, and an alarm clock. Huntkey will display 5 models of light bulbs, including 5W, 9W, 13W, dimmable and RGB adjustable light bulbs. With bluetooth connection and an App on the phone, users are able to remote control the Hunktey dimmable light bulb in the house. Huntkey also plans to introduce its hourglass night lights to the markets. With 2 AAA batteries, the hourglass night lights are RGB adjustable, which can deliver beautiful lights with different colors.

Wireless Chargers

As wireless charging will be widely used on smart phones, there must be an increasing need for wireless chargers in the market. At CES, Hunktey will showcase its new wireless chargers with Qi certification. The wireless chargers are round, with a maximum output 10W. They are capable of charging smart phones like Samsung and Apple

USB Charging Stations

In addition to showcasing SmartU, Huntkey will introduce its other USB charging station - The SmartC. It is a station equipped with USB type-c port and able to smartly charge devices like smart phones and tablets. To support a wide range of charging needs, it can automatically output different currents according to the devices' requirements. To ensure product safety, it has been strictly tested to meet stringent protection requirements, including OCP (Over Current Protection), OHP (Over Heat Protection) and SCP (Short Circuit Protection).

PC Monitors

Hunkey will display its latest curved gaming monitors at the show, including X2471C, X2772CK and X3271CK. The X2471C supports 16.7M display colors, 72% color gamut (NTSC) and outstanding static contrast ratio of 3000:1. It allows players to enjoy higher quality images with its Full HD (1920*1080) resolution capable of providing 2.1 megapixels for crystal-clear visuals and vibrant images. The X2772CK offers a superb high image quality capable of displaying 16.7 million colors. To ensure more vibrant images, it is designed with a response time of 8ms and a color gamut (NTSC) of 85%.

Surge Protectors

The models SMC607, SMC807 and SMC127 with US sockets are scheduled be exhibited at CES. They are flame-retardant and equipped with an integral copper bar inside, which is able to withstand high temperatures and save energy. All of them come with a 3-year warranty.

To learn more about Huntkey products, visit Huntkey booth #35572 in South Hall 4 throughout CES, from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas.

LED lights:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/leddesklamp.jpg

Wireless Chargers:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/wireless-charger.jpg

USB Charging Stations:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/smartc.jpg

PC Monitors:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/huntkey-gaming-monitor.jpg

Surge Protectors:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/SMC-Series.jpg

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit http://www.huntkey.com/

Contact:

Business Affairs

Tel: +86-755-89606658

E-mail: lxf@huntkey.net

Brand Resources

Tel: +86-755-89606545

E-mail: caihuamu@huntkey.net

SOURCE Huntkey

Related Links

http://en.huntkey.com

