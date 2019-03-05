Huntkey to Present at Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show 2019

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, is going to present at the Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show (shortened as "the show" below), one of the world's largest electronics trade shows held in Hong Kong from April 11– 14, 2019.

Huntkey booth:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/booth-1024x569.jpg

The show is held every April and October, showcasing over 7,500 booths across two phases - consumer electronics and mobile electronics. It is an international platform where a great number of technology giants across the globe gather together to introduce their latest products and services. As a regular exhibitor who has consecutively presented at the show for 6 years, Huntkey announces that it will showcase its new developed products this time, including LED desk lamps, wireless chargers, power strips, surge protectors, charging stations and monitors this time.

LED desk lamp is Huntkey's new product category. They are eye-protective and energy-efficient. Integrated with a dimming system, they are all dimmable and controllable with finger touches. Apart from lamps, Huntkey will display its wall-mount outlets, power strips and surge protectors at the show. They are equipped with different standards of AC sockets to meet various global market demands. Huntkey also will showcase its USB charging stations - the SmartC, and its gaming monitors which are specially designed for players.

To learn more about Huntkey products, please visit the Huntkey booth at:

Date: April 11-14, 2019

Booth#: 8D02

Address: Asia-world Expo center, Hong Kong.

Huntkey LED Desk Lamps:

https://en.huntkey.com/products/led-lighting/desk-lamp/

Huntkey Power strips, Surge protectors and USB charging stations:

https://en.huntkey.com/products/power-strip/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit http://www.huntkey.com/

SOURCE Huntkey

Related Links

https://en.huntkey.com

