Huntkey to Present at Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, announces to present at Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show (shorted for "the show" below) from October 11 to 14 at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong.

At the show, Huntkey will showcase its main product categories including surge protector, power strip, monitor, industrial power supply, industrial adapter, LED lighting product, USB charging station and wall charger.

Surge Protectors & Power Strips

The surge protectors and power strips which will be exhibited at the show include models SUC307, SUC507 with UK sockets, SMD307, SMD407 andSMD507 with US sockets, and SAC207, SAC607 with Australian sockets. They are flame-retardant and equipped with integral copper bar inside, which is able to withstand high temperatures and save energy. All of them are 3 years warranted.

Monitor

The PC monitors which will be displayed include models of E1981, M2471WH/WT, N2271WH and X2471C. The E1981 is a 18.5-inch monitor with a TN screen. The M2471WH/WT is equipped with a 23.8-inch screen with resolution of 1920*1080. The N2271WH is 21.5-inch monitor with 100*100mm VESA Mounting holes. The X2471C is a curved gaming monitor with curvature 1800R, and with static contrast ratio of 3000:1, it is able to deliver vivid and vibrant images for better gaming experience.

Industrial Power Supplies

Huntkey industrial power supplies have the same high quality as its surge protectors. They are well-designed and durable that they will be fully tested before being put to the markets. They have been accredited with multiple safety standards around the globe, which means they can be widely used in many countries and leaves the users without any safety concerns.

LED Lighting Products

Multi-functional LED desk lamp and light bulbs will be exhibited at the show. The LED desk lamp is dimmable. It can offer the most comfortable lighting with a simple slide of a finger. The LED light bulbs can save energy costs up to 86% over traditional light bulbs, and 41% over CFL bulbs.

USB Charging Stations

The USB power stations will be showcased named "SmartC". The SmartC is integrated with 4 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port. It can deliver smart and fast charging to the devices according to their needs.

For more information, please visit Huntkey booth:

Date: October 11-14, 2018

Booth Number: 8D02

Location: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong



Or visit Huntkey website:

English: https://en.huntkey.com/

Russian: http://ru.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

About Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show

The Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show, also named Global Sources Electronics, is the world's largest electronics trade fair which is held at Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, featuring 7,500 booths of the hottest electronics products from China, Korea, and other Asian countries.

