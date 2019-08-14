Huntkey to Present at UR Expo 2019

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, is going to showcase its wide range of industrial power supplies, IPC power supplies and industrial adapters at the UR Expo 2019 - the 3rd Shanghai International Unattended Retail Exhibition held from Aug. 21-23.

A preview of Huntkey's booth:

The UR Expo 2019 aims to present the latest strategies for unattended retail in different areas and showcase the evolution of supporting equipment for unattended convenient stores and their providers. Huntkey is a renowned power supply unit brand in China, offering a wide variety of power supplies and adapters to machines and devices, such as vending machines and security systems used in store terminals.

Huntkey will showcase its industrial power supplies, IPC power supplies and industrial adapters at the UR Expo. Power supplies are able to efficiently and stably convert AC to DC voltage, and they are available from 50W to 360W, which are widely used in industrial automation, LED display, security systems, automatic gates, CCTV, computer projects, etc. Adapters are available from 24W to 120W, and they are in compliance with VI energy efficiency, as well as guaranteed with multiple protections.

For more product information, please drop by Huntkey's booth as follows:

Date: Aug. 21-23, 2019

Address: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Booth No.: 3A06

Or visit Huntkey's website: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of Power Strips, Surge Protectors, PC Power Supplies, Industrial Power Supplies, Notebook Adapters and Chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

