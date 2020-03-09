Huntkey to release new Wireless Power Strip series

SHENZHEN, China, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey announces that it is about to launch its new product series to the global market.

The Huntkey wireless power strip has wireless charging, AC outlets, and USB outlets in one carrier, realizing most consumers' needs for convenience and portability. SCA series shape as a cube in ash black color. Models from SCA series weight approximately 22oz with 4.3 inches length and width. It's quite light and small-sized.

SCA109

SCA109 has wireless charging and 2 USB outputs with 5V 2.4A in total. 2 smart USB charging ports on one side can intelligently detect devices to deliver its safest and fastest charging. This model of new power strip series is suitable for charging small mobile devices such as phones, pads, and cameras. It is a nice choice for students and vacation travelers.

Specification:

Model: SCA109 USB Output: 5V 2.4A in total Wireless charger 10W Power Cord: 6 FT

SCA209

SCA209 is the mainly popularized model of SCA series. It has wireless charging function, 2 outlets, and 2 USB charging ports with 5V/2.4A in total. Moreover, it is suitable for any scenarios; no matter the user is at work, in school, or even during a trip.

Specification:

Model: SCA209 USB Output: 5V 2.4A in total AC outlets: 2 Wireless charger 10W Power Cord: 6 FT

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit:

Contact:

Business Affairs

Jack Wu

Tel: +86-755-89606658

E-mail: [email protected]

