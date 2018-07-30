Huntkey Unveils Its Curved Gaming Monitor with a 34-inch Widescreen

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, has recently unveiled its LED gaming monitor, the X3481CK with a curved, 34-inch and 21:9 widescreen.

Ideal for any video game, the X3481CK features a true 21:9 curved widescreen with a 3440x1440 panel resolution to deliver a stunning viewing experience. Inspired by the curve of the human eye, and utilizing blue light emission reducing technology, the X3481CK provides gamers with a more comfortable playing experience.

To ensure an advanced gaming experience, the X3481CK is capable of delivering smooth images  even during the fastest moving scenes with AMD FreeSync technology. FreeSync, developed by AMD, is an adaptive synchronization technology for monitors that supports a dynamic refresh rate aimed at reducing tearing and stuttering caused by misalignment with the frame rate.

The X3481CK supports 16.7M display colors and a color gamut (NTSC) of 72%, ensuring users can enjoy vibrant, vivid games. The outstanding 3000:1 static contrast ratio allows users to clearly see in the darkest and brightest scenes. A 6 millisecond response time allows for players actions to almost seamlessly transition to the screen. It also features both HDMI, DVI and DP inputs for compatibility with most video and gaming devices.

The X3481CK is part of the Huntkey developed "X Series", which includes X2471C, X2771C, X2772CK, X3271CK, X3282C, X3283C and X3481CK. All of them are well designed with a high resolution and refresh rate to support video games.

For more product information, please visit https://en.huntkey.com/

Huntkey Gaming Monitor the X3481CK:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/8-1.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/huntkey-monitor.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/huntkeymonitors-1.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/monitors-1.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/huntkeymonitor01.jpg

Additional gaming monitor specifications

Model

X2471C

X2771C

X2772CK

X3271CK

X3282C

X3283C

X3481CK

Screen Size

23.6"

27"

27"

31.5"

31.5"

31.5"

34"

Resolution

1920*1080

1920*1080

2560*1440 / 2K

2560*1440 / 2K

1920*1080

1920*1080

3440*1440

Aspect Ratio

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

21:9

Display Type

VA

VA

VA

VA

VA

VA

VA

Static Contrast Ratio

3000:1

3000:1

3000:1

3000:1

3000:1

3000:1

3000:1

Brightness

200cd/㎡

220cd/㎡

220cd/㎡

280cd/㎡

250cd/㎡

250cd/㎡

350cd/㎡

NTSC

72%

72%

72%

85%

72%

72%

72%

Response Time

8ms

8ms

8ms

8ms

8ms

8ms

6ms

Refresh Rate

144Hz

144Hz

144Hz

144Hz

144Hz

144Hz

100Hz

Color Support

16.7M

16.7M

16.7M

16.7M

16.7M

16.7M

16.7M

Inputs

HDMI*2+DP

HDMI*2+DP

HDMI*2+DP

DVI+HDMI+DP

DVI+HDMI+DP

DVI+HDMI+DP

DVI+HDMI+DP

Curvature

1800R

1800R

1800R

1800R

3000R

1800R

1800R

VESA Mounting

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Dimensions

540*404*181mm

613*440*225mm

613*440*225mm

718*506*233mm

715*500*233mm

718*495*228mm

815*437*286mm

Net Weight

3.15kg

4.40kg

4.40kg

8.35KG

7.10KG

7.45KG

9.20kg

Color

White

White

Black/Red

Black/Red

Black

Dark Grey

White

Viewing Angles

178°/178°

178°/178°

178°/178°

178°/178°

178°/178°

178°/178°

178°/178°

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

