Huntkey Unveils Its Curved Gaming Monitor with a 34-inch Widescreen
03:42 ET
SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, has recently unveiled its LED gaming monitor, the X3481CK with a curved, 34-inch and 21:9 widescreen.
Ideal for any video game, the X3481CK features a true 21:9 curved widescreen with a 3440x1440 panel resolution to deliver a stunning viewing experience. Inspired by the curve of the human eye, and utilizing blue light emission reducing technology, the X3481CK provides gamers with a more comfortable playing experience.
To ensure an advanced gaming experience, the X3481CK is capable of delivering smooth images even during the fastest moving scenes with AMD FreeSync technology. FreeSync, developed by AMD, is an adaptive synchronization technology for monitors that supports a dynamic refresh rate aimed at reducing tearing and stuttering caused by misalignment with the frame rate.
The X3481CK supports 16.7M display colors and a color gamut (NTSC) of 72%, ensuring users can enjoy vibrant, vivid games. The outstanding 3000:1 static contrast ratio allows users to clearly see in the darkest and brightest scenes. A 6 millisecond response time allows for players actions to almost seamlessly transition to the screen. It also features both HDMI, DVI and DP inputs for compatibility with most video and gaming devices.
The X3481CK is part of the Huntkey developed "X Series", which includes X2471C, X2771C, X2772CK, X3271CK, X3282C, X3283C and X3481CK. All of them are well designed with a high resolution and refresh rate to support video games.
For more product information, please visit https://en.huntkey.com/
Huntkey Gaming Monitor the X3481CK:
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/8-1.jpg
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/huntkey-monitor.jpg
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/huntkeymonitors-1.jpg
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/monitors-1.jpg
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/huntkeymonitor01.jpg
Additional gaming monitor specifications
|
Model
|
X2471C
|
X2771C
|
X2772CK
|
X3271CK
|
X3282C
|
X3283C
|
X3481CK
|
Screen Size
|
23.6"
|
27"
|
27"
|
31.5"
|
31.5"
|
31.5"
|
34"
|
Resolution
|
1920*1080
|
1920*1080
|
2560*1440 / 2K
|
2560*1440 / 2K
|
1920*1080
|
1920*1080
|
3440*1440
|
Aspect Ratio
|
16:9
|
16:9
|
16:9
|
16:9
|
16:9
|
16:9
|
21:9
|
Display Type
|
VA
|
VA
|
VA
|
VA
|
VA
|
VA
|
VA
|
Static Contrast Ratio
|
3000:1
|
3000:1
|
3000:1
|
3000:1
|
3000:1
|
3000:1
|
3000:1
|
Brightness
|
200cd/㎡
|
220cd/㎡
|
220cd/㎡
|
280cd/㎡
|
250cd/㎡
|
250cd/㎡
|
350cd/㎡
|
NTSC
|
72%
|
72%
|
72%
|
85%
|
72%
|
72%
|
72%
|
Response Time
|
8ms
|
8ms
|
8ms
|
8ms
|
8ms
|
8ms
|
6ms
|
Refresh Rate
|
144Hz
|
144Hz
|
144Hz
|
144Hz
|
144Hz
|
144Hz
|
100Hz
|
Color Support
|
16.7M
|
16.7M
|
16.7M
|
16.7M
|
16.7M
|
16.7M
|
16.7M
|
Inputs
|
HDMI*2+DP
|
HDMI*2+DP
|
HDMI*2+DP
|
DVI+HDMI+DP
|
DVI+HDMI+DP
|
DVI+HDMI+DP
|
DVI+HDMI+DP
|
Curvature
|
1800R
|
1800R
|
1800R
|
1800R
|
3000R
|
1800R
|
1800R
|
VESA Mounting
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Dimensions
|
540*404*181mm
|
613*440*225mm
|
613*440*225mm
|
718*506*233mm
|
715*500*233mm
|
718*495*228mm
|
815*437*286mm
|
Net Weight
|
3.15kg
|
4.40kg
|
4.40kg
|
8.35KG
|
7.10KG
|
7.45KG
|
9.20kg
|
Color
|
White
|
White
|
Black/Red
|
Black/Red
|
Black
|
Dark Grey
|
White
|
Viewing Angles
|
178°/178°
|
178°/178°
|
178°/178°
|
178°/178°
|
178°/178°
|
178°/178°
|
178°/178°
About Huntkey
Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.
SOURCE Huntkey Enterprise Group