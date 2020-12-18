Huntkey USA, Inc. to Release Industry First: Nature's Generator Elite

OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey USA, Inc. announces the release of the Nature's Generator Elite. The Nature's Generator Elite is the first solar generator in the industry to feature a 3600-watt pure sine wave inverter and 30-amp output.

https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/essentials/products/natures-generator-elite

The Nature's Generator Elite combines the heritage of the original Nature's Generator and added on with a couple industry firsts. The first is a 3600-watt pure sine wave inverter that is twice the output capacity as the original Nature's Generator. Secondly the Nature's Generator Elite features a rear, 30-amp output that allows for direct RV or mobile home connection.

The Nature's Generator Elite series also upgraded the solar chargers included in both the Generator and Nature's Generator Power Pod to 300 watts. This will allow up to three, 100-watt Nature's Generator Power Panels to be connected to either the generator or the power pod. The Nature's Generator Elite comes in various arrays to handle almost any situation Mother Nature throws at you.

Visit www.naturesgenerator.com for more information and order details on the Nature's Generator Elite and Nature's Generator Elite Systems.

Elite product packages include:

Nature's Generator – available to consumers for $999.99 .

https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/essentials/products/natures-generator-elite

. https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/essentials/products/natures-generator-elite Nature's Generator Elite Gold with two 100-watt Nature's Generator Power Panels – available to consumers for $1,499.9 9

https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/featured-systems/products/natures-generator-elite-gold-system

https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/featured-systems/products/natures-generator-elite-gold-system Nature's Generator Elite Gold PE-System with two 100-watt Nature's Generator Power Panels and Nature's Generator Elite Power Transfer Kit – available to consumers for $1,839.9 8

https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/featured-systems/products/natures-generator-gold-elite-pe-system

https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/featured-systems/products/natures-generator-gold-elite-pe-system Nature's Generator Elite WE-System with two 100-watt Nature's Generator Power Panels and Nature's Generator Wind Turbine – available to consumers for $2,029.98

https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/featured-systems/products/natures-generator-gold-elite-we-system

https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/featured-systems/products/natures-generator-gold-elite-we-system Nature's Generator Elite Platinum with one Nature's Generator Elite Power Pod and four 100-watt Nature's Generator Power Panels – available to consumers for $2,499.9 8

https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/featured-systems/products/natures-generator-elite-platinum

https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/featured-systems/products/natures-generator-elite-platinum Nature's Generator Elite Platinum with one Nature's Generator Elite Power Pod, four 100-watt Nature's Generator Power Panels and Nature's Generator Elite Transfer Kit – available to consumers for $2,839.9 8

https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/featured-systems/products/natures-generator-platinum-elite-pe-system

https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/featured-systems/products/natures-generator-platinum-elite-pe-system Nature's Generator Elite Platinum with one Nature's Generator Elite Power Pod, four 100-watt Nature's Generator Power Panels and Nature's Generator Wind Turbine – available to consumers for $3,029.9 8

https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/featured-systems/products/natures-generator-platinum-elite-we-system

About Huntkey:

Huntkey was founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Huntkey specializes in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for over 20 years with branch companies and cooperating factories around the world.

Huntkey USA, Inc. founded in 2015 and headquartered in Oxnard, California and is the leader in the development, design, and manufacturing of solar and wind powered generators, wind turbines, solar panels and power transfer kits. The company also produces infrared, non-contact digital thermometers. Huntkey USA, Inc. partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, QVC, Cabela's, Tractory Supply, Camping World, Amazon, Overstock and many others.

Contact:

Huntkey USA, Inc.

3130 Paseo Mercado, Suite 106

Oxnard, CA 93036

[email protected]

800.975.7909

For more information, please contact Gregory Adams at 805.278.2000

SOURCE Huntkey USA