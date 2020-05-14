Huntkey Uses Photocatalyst to Enhance Air Purifier Performance

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently introduced its new category of products - photocatalyst air purifiers. To improve filtration performance, Huntkey integrates photocatalyst filters into its air purifiers to remove airborne hazards that traditional purifiers can not.

What is photocatalyst?

Photocatalyst is the acceleration of a chemical reaction by light. When energized with ultraviolet (UV) light, the chemical reaction is able to remove air pollutants and render substances harmless. In a photocatalytic air purifier, it typically exists in the form of solid titanium dioxide.

How does Huntkey make use of photocatalyst?

A photocatalyst is usually put onto a substrate to form a thin film creating the photocatalyst filter. In Huntkey air purifiers, the photocatalyst is evenly coated on the filters by means of thermal spray technology, which is a method that can realize high coherency of the photocatalyst with high speed of spraying reaching up to 1000m/s. The advantage of this technology is that more photocatalyst particles will be exposed to the surface of the filters to improve their efficiency and durability.

Filters in Huntkey photocatalyst air purifiers

Filters are critical parts of an air purifier. Apart from photocatalyst filters, Huntkey air purifiers are also built with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air Filter) filters to create a high-efficient filtering system inside in light of a drawback of photocatalyst that can't solve the problem of particulates such as soot and dirt. Therefore, inside a Huntkey air purifier, the incoming air will firstly pass through HEPA filters to capture large particles like soot, dirt, haze, and then it will come to the photocatalyst filter to remove airborne viruses, bacteria, spores, and mold which are rendered into carbon dioxide and water.

Photocatalyst air purifiers vs traditional air purifiers

Traditional air purifiers are usually equipped with HEPA filters, they can also clean polluted air, however, they can only absorb some large particles and will release them after a certain period of time, this will result in secondary pollution. Photocatalyst air purifiers use HEPA filters to remove a wider range of airborne hazards than traditional purifiers.

Huntkey's development of photocatalyst air purifier

Huntkey has developed two different types of photocatalyst air purifiers - the big one and the small. The big modeled, KJ380, which is intended for household use or other large space use like offices, schools and hospitals. It measures 676mm high, 495mm wide and 274mm thick. It features a strong purification ability that is applicable for an area of 26 to 45 sqm. The small one is intended for small spaces like in a car. It is available with three color options - red, gold and grey.

