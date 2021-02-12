Huntsman Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings; Strong Recovery with Solid Cash Flow

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Fourth quarter 2020 net income of $360 million compared to net income of $308 million in the prior year period; fourth quarter 2020 diluted earnings per share of $1.54 compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.34 in the prior year period.

compared to net income of in the prior year period; fourth quarter 2020 diluted earnings per share of compared to diluted earnings per share of in the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted net income of $113 million compared to adjusted net income of $65 million in the prior year period; fourth quarter 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.51 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.29 in the prior year period.

compared to adjusted net income of in the prior year period; fourth quarter 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share of compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of in the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $240 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $182 million in the prior year period.

compared to adjusted EBITDA of in the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2020 net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $167 million . Free cash flow from continuing operations was $88 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $157 million .

. Free cash flow from continuing operations was for the fourth quarter 2020 and adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was . Balance sheet remains strong with a net leverage of 0.8x and total liquidity is approximately $3 billion . On January 15, 2021 we redeemed in full €445 million (approximately $541 million ) in aggregate principle amount of our 5.125% Senior notes due 2021 at par from available cash.

. On we redeemed in full €445 million (approximately ) in aggregate principle amount of our 5.125% Senior notes due 2021 at par from available cash. Completed the sale of Venator Materials PLC ordinary shares to funds advised by SK Capital on December 23, 2020 . Together with estimated cash tax savings of approximately $150 million , which this transaction facilitated, secured an aggregate total cash benefit of approximately $250 million .

. Together with estimated cash tax savings of approximately , which this transaction facilitated, secured an aggregate total cash benefit of approximately . Announced the acquisition of Gabriel Performance Products within our Advanced Materials segment for $250 million on December 7, 2020 , which was completed on January 15, 2021 .

on , which was completed on . In our Company wide optimization efforts, we are now targeting annualized savings and acquisition integration synergies in excess of $120 million , to be achieved by mid-2023. $27 million of targeted annualized savings achieved in 2020.

























Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,

In millions, except per share amounts

2020

2019

2020

2019





















Revenues

$ 1,668

$ 1,657

$ 6,018

$ 6,797





















Net income

$ 360

$ 308

$ 1,066

$ 598

Adjusted net income(1)

$ 113

$ 65

$ 218

$ 353





















Diluted income per share

$ 1.54

$ 1.34

$ 4.66

$ 2.44

Adjusted diluted income per share(1)

$ 0.51

$ 0.29

$ 0.98

$ 1.53





















Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 240

$ 182

$ 647

$ 846





















Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$ 167

$ 222

$ 277

$ 656

Free cash flow from continuing operations(2)

$ 88

$ 129

$ 28

$ 382

Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations(6)

$ 157

$ 129

$ 285

$ 382





















See end of press release for footnote explanations and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures.















Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today reported fourth quarter 2020 results with revenues of $1,668 million, net income of $360 million, adjusted net income of $113 million and adjusted EBITDA of $240 million.

Peter R. Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO, commented:

"In the midst of a very challenging 2020, our commitment was to emerge stronger and better. I am very pleased to report that we were able to exceed our expectations. Our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA significantly exceeded our fourth quarter of a year ago, even despite a lagging recovery in Aerospace. We also delivered a solid fourth quarter and full year free cash flow, beyond what we anticipated. We had added three highly complementary, differentiated businesses to our core portfolio, and are on track to deliver on over $40 million of annualized related synergies. Together with our cost realignment and business optimization plans, we target in excess of $120 million of annualized benefits by mid-2023. Our balance sheet remains very strong. While we are prepared for macro uncertainties to continue in 2021, we see steady improvements over 2020 in most of our core markets and we remain totally committed to creating value for our shareholders."

Segment Analysis for 4Q20 Compared to 4Q19

Polyurethanes

The increase in revenues in our Polyurethanes segment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily due to higher MDI average selling prices, partially offset by lower sales volumes. Both differentiated and component MDI average selling prices increased primarily in China and Europe. MDI sales volumes decreased primarily due to unplanned supplier outages. The increase in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher MDI margins driven by higher MDI pricing, partially offset by lower MDI sales volumes.

Performance Products

The decrease in revenues in our Performance Products segment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily due to lower sales volumes and average selling prices. Sales volumes and average selling prices decreased largely due to weakened market conditions across several of our amines businesses. The slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA is due to the lower sales volumes and average selling prices partially offset by lower fixed costs.

Advanced Materials

The decrease in revenues in our Advanced Materials segment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily due to lower sales volumes, predominantly due to weakness in our aerospace and commodity markets. Sales volumes decreased across most markets primarily due to economic slowdown and customer destocking. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by lower fixed costs. The adjusted EBITDA contribution from our recent acquisition of CVC Thermoset Specialties was offset by the lost adjusted EBITDA from the divestiture of our India-based DIY consumer adhesives business.

Textile Effects

The decrease in revenues in our Textile Effects segment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was due to lower average selling price, partially offset by higher sales volumes. Average selling prices decreased primarily from market-adjusted pricing aligned to raw material costs. Sales volumes increased mainly in the Asia region. Segment adjusted EBITDA was flat with the lower sales revenue being offset by lower raw material costs and lower fixed costs.

Corporate, LIFO and other

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, adjusted EBITDA from Corporate and other for Huntsman Corporation decreased by $4 million to a loss of $47 million from a loss of $43 million for the same period of 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, our adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $157 million as compared to $129 million in the prior year period. As of December 31, 2020, we had approximately $3 billion of combined cash and unused borrowing capacity.

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, we spent $79 million on capital expenditures as compared to $93 million in the same period of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020 we spent $249 million on capital expenditures. For 2021 we expect to spend between $320 million to $330 million on capital expenditures.

Income Taxes

In the fourth quarter 2020, our adjusted effective tax rate was 17%. For 2021, our adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 22% - 24%.

Earnings Conference Call Information

We will hold a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Webcast link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hun/mediaframe/42984/indexl.html

Participant dial-in numbers:

Domestic callers: (877) 402-8037 International callers: (201) 378-4913

The conference call will be accompanied by presentation slides that will be accessible via the webcast link and Huntsman's investor relations website, ir.huntsman.com. Upon conclusion of the call, the webcast replay will be accessible via Huntsman's website.

Upcoming Conferences

During the first quarter 2021, a member of management is expected to present at:

Alembic Global Advisors Virtual Deer Valley Chemical Conference on February 25, 2021

Bank of America Agriculture and Materials Virtual Conference on March 3, 2021

A webcast of the presentation, if applicable, along with accompanying materials will be available at ir.huntsman.com.

Table 1 – Results of Operations























Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,

In millions, except per share amounts

2020

2019

2020

2019





















Revenues

$ 1,668

$ 1,657

$ 6,018

$ 6,797

Cost of goods sold

1,306

1,347

4,918

5,415

Gross profit

362

310

1,100

1,382

Operating (credits) expenses

(42)

259

618

954

Restructuring, impairment and plant closing costs (credits)

15

1

49

(41)

Operating income

389

50

433

469

Interest expense

(23)

(25)

(86)

(111)

Equity in income of investment in unconsolidated affiliates

17

13

42

54

Fair value adjustments to Venator investment and related loss on disposal

12

72

(88)

(18)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

(23)

Other income, net

9

4

36

20

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

404

114

337

391

Income tax (expense) benefit

(37)

151

(46)

38

Income from continuing operations

367

265

291

429

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)

(7)

43

775

169

Net income

360

308

1,066

598

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

(17)

(5)

(32)

(36)

Net income attributable to Huntsman Corporation

$ 343

$ 303

$ 1,034

$ 562





















Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 240

$ 182

$ 647

$ 846

Adjusted net income(1)

$ 113

$ 65

$ 218

$ 353





















Basic income per share

$ 1.56

$ 1.35

$ 4.69

$ 2.46

Diluted income per share

$ 1.54

$ 1.34

$ 4.66

$ 2.44

Adjusted diluted income per share(1)

$ 0.51

$ 0.29

$ 0.98

$ 1.53





















Common share information:

















Basic weighted average shares

220

225

221

229

Diluted weighted average shares

222

227

222

231

Diluted shares for adjusted diluted income per share

222

227

222

231





















See end of press release for footnote explanations.













































Table 2 – Results of Operations by Segment





Three months ended





Twelve months ended







December 31,

Better /

December 31,

Better / In millions

2020

2019

(Worse)

2020

2019

(Worse)

























Segment Revenues:























Polyurethanes

$ 1,030

$ 980

5%

$ 3,584

$ 3,911

(8%) Performance Products

265

278

(5%)

1,023

1,158

(12%) Advanced Materials

207

241

(14%)

839

1,044

(20%) Textile Effects

173

180

(4%)

597

763

(22%) Corporate and Eliminations

(7)

(22)

n/m

(25)

(79)

n/m

























Total

$ 1,668

$ 1,657

1%

$ 6,018

$ 6,797

(11%)

























Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1):























Polyurethanes

$ 201

$ 122

65%

$ 472

$ 548

(14%) Performance Products

41

43

(5%)

164

168

(2%) Advanced Materials

27

42

(36%)

130

201

(35%) Textile Effects

18

18

0%

42

84

(50%) Corporate, LIFO and other

(47)

(43)

(9%)

(161)

(155)

(4%)

























Total

$ 240

$ 182

32%

$ 647

$ 846

(24%) n/m = not meaningful

















































See end of press release for footnote explanations.













































Table 3 – Factors Impacting Sales Revenue













Three months ended





December 31, 2020 vs. 2019





Average Selling Price(a)

















Local

Exchange

Sales Mix

Sales









Currency

Rate

& Other

Volume(b)

Total

























Polyurethanes

8%

3%

(3%)

(3%)

5%

























Performance Products

(2%)

2%

(1%)

(4%)

(5%)

























Advanced Materials

2%

1%

(4%)

(13%)

(14%)

























Textile Effects

(6%)

0%

(1%)

3%

(4%)





















































Twelve months ended





December 31, 2020 vs. 2019





Average Selling Price(a)

















Local

Exchange

Sales Mix

Sales









Currency

Rate

& Other

Volume(b)

Total

























Polyurethanes

(3%)

0%

0%

(5%)

(8%)

























Performance Products

(4%)

0%

3%

(11%)

(12%)

























Advanced Materials

2%

(1%)

(2%)

(19%)

(20%)

























Textile Effects

(3%)

(1%)

(2%)

(16%)

(22%)

















































(a) Excludes sales from tolling arrangements, by-products and raw materials.













(b) Excludes sales from by-products and raw materials.











































Table 4 – Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures































































Income Tax









Diluted Income



EBITDA

(Expense) Benefit

Net Income

Per Share



Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

































Net income

$ 360

$ 308









$ 360

$ 308

$ 1.62

$ 1.36 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(17)

(5)









(17)

(5)

(0.08)

(0.02)

































Net income attributable to Huntsman Corporation

343

303









343

303

1.54

1.34 Interest expense from continuing operations

23

25























Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations

37

(151)

$ (37)

$ 151















Income tax expense (benefit) from discontinued operations(3)

3

(9)























Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations

77

69























Depreciation and amortization from discontinued operations(3)

-

2























Business acquisition and integration expenses (income) and purchase accounting inventory adjustments

1

1

-

1

1

2

-

0.01 EBITDA / Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)

4

(36)

N/A

N/A

7

(43)

0.03

(0.19) U.S. tax reform impact on tax expense

-

-

-

(4)

-

(4)

-

(0.02) Significant activities related to deferred tax assets and liabilities(a)

-

-

-

(160)

-

(160)

-

(0.71) (Gain) loss on sale of businesses/assets

(279)

21

31

(5)

(248)

16

(1.12)

0.07 Income from transition services arrangements

(1)

-

1

-

-

-

-

- Fair value adjustments to Venator Investment and related loss on disposal(b)

(12)

(72)

(9)

-

(21)

(72)

(0.09)

(0.32) Certain legal and other settlements and related expenses

3

5

(1)

(1)

2

4

0.01

0.02 Certain non-recurring information technology project implementation costs

3

3

(1)

(1)

2

2

0.01

0.01 Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

19

17

(5)

(3)

14

14

0.06

0.06 Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs

18

1

(6)

-

12

1

0.05

- Plant incident remediation costs

1

3

-

(1)

1

2

-

0.01

































Adjusted(1)

$ 240

$ 182

$ (27)

$ (23)

$ 113

$ 65

$ 0.51

$ 0.29

































Adjusted income tax expense(1)

















$ 27

$ 23







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

















17

5









































Adjusted pre-tax income(1)

















$ 157

$ 93









































Adjusted effective tax rate(4)

















17%

25%









































Effective tax rate

















9%

n/m





















































Income Tax









Diluted Income



EBITDA

(Expense) Benefit

Net Income

Per Share



Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

































Net income

$ 1,066

$ 598









$ 1,066

$ 598

$ 4.80

$ 2.59 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(32)

(36)









(32)

(36)

(0.14)

(0.16)

































Net income attributable to Huntsman Corporation

1,034

562









1,034

562

4.66

2.44 Interest expense from continuing operations

86

111























Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations

46

(38)

$ (46)

$ 38















Income tax expense from discontinued operations(3)

242

35























Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations

283

270























Depreciation and amortization from discontinued operations(3)

-

61























Business acquisition and integration expenses and purchase accounting inventory adjustments

31

5

(6)

-

25

5

0.11

0.02 EBITDA / Income from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)

(1,017)

(265)

N/A

N/A

(775)

(169)

(3.49)

(0.73) U.S. tax reform impact on tax expense

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1)

-

- Significant activities related to deferred tax assets and liabilities(a)

-

-

-

(160)

-

(160)

-

(0.69) Impact of Switzerland income tax rate change

-

-

-

32

-

32

-

0.14 (Gain) loss on sale of businesses/assets

(280)

21

31

(5)

(249)

16

(1.12)

0.07 Income from transition services arrangements

(7)

-

2

-

(5)

-

(0.02)

- Fair value adjustments to Venator Investment and related loss on disposal(b)

88

18

(9)

-

79

18

0.36

0.08 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

23

-

(5)

-

18

-

0.08 Certain legal and other settlements and related expenses

5

6

(1)

(1)

4

5

0.02

0.02 Certain non-recurring information technology project implementation costs

6

4

(1)

(1)

5

3

0.02

0.01 Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

76

66

(17)

(16)

59

50

0.27

0.22 Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs (credits)

52

(41)

(13)

9

39

(32)

0.18

(0.14) Plant incident remediation costs

2

8

-

(2)

2

6

0.01

0.03

































Adjusted(1)

$ 647

$ 846

$ (60)

$ (112)

$ 218

$ 353

$ 0.98

$ 1.53

































Adjusted income tax expense(1)

















$ 60

$ 112







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

















32

36









































Adjusted pre-tax income(1)

















$ 310

$ 501









































Adjusted effective tax rate(4)

















19%

22%









































Effective tax rate

















14%

(10%)











































(a) During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded $153 million of tax benefit relating to the outside basis difference in our investment in Venator, we recorded $18 million of tax benefit relating to realized tax losses on our remaining interest in Venator, we established $11 million



























of significant income tax valuation allowance in Australia and we recorded $32 million of deferred tax expense due to the reduction of tax rates in Switzerland. During the year ended December 31, 2018, we released $119 million of significant income tax valuation allowances in



























Switzerland, the U.K. and Luxembourg. We eliminated the effect of these significant changes in tax valuation allowances and deferred tax assets and liabilities from our presentation of adjusted net income to allow investors to better compare our ongoing financial performance from



























period to period.































(b) Represents the changes in market value in Huntsman's interest in Venator and related loss on disposal of Venator shares sold in December 2020.





























































N/A = not applicable































See end of press release for footnote explanations.











































Table 5 – Selected Balance Sheet Items













December 31,

December 31, In millions

2020

2019









Cash

$ 1,593

$ 525 Accounts and notes receivable, net

910

953 Inventories

848

914 Other current assets

217

155 Current assets held for sale

-

1,208 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,505

2,383 Other noncurrent assets

2,640

2,182









Total assets

$ 8,713

$ 8,320









Accounts payable

$ 876

$ 822 Other current liabilities

510

462 Current portion of debt

593

212 Current liabilities held for sale

-

512 Long-term debt

1,528

2,177 Other noncurrent liabilities

1,533

1,311 Huntsman Corporation stockholders' equity

3,519

2,687 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

154

137









Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,713

$ 8,320











Table 6 – Outstanding Debt























December 31,

December 31, In millions

2020

2019









Debt:







Revolving credit facility

$ -

$ 40 Accounts receivable programs

-

167 Term loan

-

103 Senior notes

2,047

1,963 Variable interest entities

50

65 Other debt

24

51









Total debt - excluding affiliates

2,121

2,389









Total cash

1,593

525









Net debt - excluding affiliates(5)

$ 528

$ 1,864









See end of press release for footnote explanations.



















Table 7 – Summarized Statement of Cash Flows















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31, In millions

2020

2019

2020

2019

















Total cash at beginning of period

$ 1,168

$ 418

$ 525

$ 340

















Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

167

222

277

656 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations(3)

(2)

19

(24)

241 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations

357

(90)

1,462

(201) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations(3)

1

(28)

1

(59) Net cash used in financing activities

(109)

(19)

(655)

(450) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

11

3

7

(2)

















Total cash at end of period

$ 1,593

$ 525

$ 1,593

$ 525

















Free cash flow from continuing operations(2):















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 167

$ 222

$ 277

$ 656 Capital expenditures

(79)

(93)

(249)

(274)

















Free cash flow from continuing operations

$ 88

$ 129

$ 28

$ 382

















Taxes paid on sale of Chemical Intermediates and India-Based DIY Businesses

$ 69

$ -

$ 257

$ -

















Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations(6):

$ 157

$ 129

$ 285

$ 382

















Supplemental cash flow information:















Cash paid for interest

$ (41)

$ (46)

$ (90)

$ (111) Cash paid (received) for income taxes

(74)

2

(316)

(100) Cash paid for restructuring and integration

(3)

(7)

(27)

(21) Cash paid for pensions

(28)

(24)

(101)

(92) Depreciation and amortization of continuing operations

77

69

283

270

















Change in primary working capital:















Accounts and notes receivable

$ (3)

$ 69

$ 100

$ 138 Inventories

(9)

58

145

77 Accounts payable

117

37

32

21 Total change in primary working capital

$ 105

$ 164

$ 277

$ 236

















See end of press release for footnote explanations.



































Footnotes



(1) We use adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our business and for planning and evaluating the performance

of our business segments. We provide adjusted net income because we feel it provides meaningful insight for the investment

community into the performance of our business. We believe that net income (loss) is the performance measure calculated and

presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") that is most directly comparable to

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss). Additional information with respect to our use of each of these financial measures follows:





Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share, as used herein, are not necessarily

comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.





Adjusted EBITDA is computed by eliminating the following from net income (loss): (a) net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests, net of tax; (b) interest; (c) income taxes; (d) depreciation and amortization (e) amortization of pension and postretirement

actuarial losses (gains); (f) restructuring, impairment and plant closing costs (credits); and further adjusted for certain other items

set forth in reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) in Table 4 above.





Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share are computed by eliminating the after tax impact of the

following items from net income (loss): (a) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest; (b) amortization of pension

and postretirement actuarial losses (gains); (c) restructuring, impairment and plant closing costs (credits); and further adjusted for

certain other items set forth in reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) in Table 4 above. The income tax impacts, if

any, of each adjusting item represent a ratable allocation of the total difference between the unadjusted tax expense and the total

adjusted tax expense, computed without consideration of any adjusting items using a with and without approach.





We do not provide reconciliations for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) or adjusted diluted income (loss) per share on a

forward-looking basis because we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and

the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and

amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, (a) business acquisition and integration expenses and purchase accounting

adjustments, (b) merger costs, and (c) certain legal and other settlements and related costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet

occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the

probable significance of the unavailable information.



(2) Management internally uses a free cash flow measure: (a) to evaluate our liquidity, (b) evaluate strategic investments, (c) plan

stock buyback and dividend levels and (d) evaluate our ability to incur and service debt. We have historically defined free cash flow

as cash flows provided by operating activities and used in investing activities, excluding acquisition/disposition activities and

including non-recurring separation costs. Starting with the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we updated our definition of free cash

flow to a presentation more consistent with today's market standard of net cash provided by operating activities less capital

expenditures. Using our updated definition, our free cash flow for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019, and 2018 were $28

million, $382 million, and $453 million, respectively. Free cash flow is not a defined term under U.S. GAAP, and it should not be

inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures.



(3) During the third quarter 2019, we entered into an agreement to sell our Chemical Intermediates Businesses. Results from these

businesses, including the associated gain on sale, was treated as discontinued operations until the completion of the sale on

January 3, 2020.



(4) We believe adjusted effective tax rate provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that

management believes are not indicative of the businesses' operational profitability and that may obscure underlying business

results and trends. In our view, effective tax rate is the performance measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S.

GAAP that is most directly comparable to adjusted effective tax rate.





The reconciliation of historical adjusted effective tax rate and effective tax rate is set forth in Table 4 above. We do not provide

reconciliations for adjusted effective tax rate on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate

calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the

inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, (a) business acquisition and

integration expenses, (b) merger costs, and (c) certain legal and other settlements and related costs. Each of such adjustments

has not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to

address the probable significance of the unavailable information.



(5) Net debt is a measure we use to monitor how much debt we have after taking into account our total cash. We use it as an indicator

of our overall financial position, and calculate it by taking our total debt, including the current portion, and subtracting total cash.



(6) Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow, as described above, adjusted by excluding the taxes paid in connection with

the sale of our Chemical Intermediates Businesses and the sale of the India-based DIY business. We believe that adjusted free

cash flow provides a useful comparison from period to period because it excludes the impact of cash taxes unrelated to our

operations. Additionally, the proceeds received from the sale of our Chemical Intermediates Businesses and the sale of the India-

based DIY business were classified as cash provided by investing activities and therefore was not factored into our free cash

flow. As result, we believe the adjustment to exclude the taxes paid associated with this sale provides a meaningful measure of

our free cash flow.

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2020 revenues of approximately $6 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.comhttps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2729073-1&h=708906847&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.huntsman.com%2F&a=www.huntsman.com.

Social Media:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Huntsman_Corp

Facebook: www.facebook.com/huntsmancorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/huntsman

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's operations, markets, products, services, prices and other factors as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Huntsman companies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, volatile global economic conditions, cyclical and volatile product markets, disruptions in production at manufacturing facilities, reorganization or restructuring of Huntsman's operations, including any delay of, or other negative developments affecting the ability to implement cost reductions, timing of proposed transactions, and manufacturing optimization improvements in Huntsman businesses and realize anticipated cost savings, and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal, regulatory and technological factors. The company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Huntsman Corporation

Related Links

http://www.huntsman.com

