Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings; Strong Cash Flow Generation in the Quarter

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights

Second quarter 2019 net income of $118 million compared to $623 million in the prior year period; second quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share of $0.47 compared to $1.71 in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period; second quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share of compared to in the prior year period. Second quarter 2019 adjusted net income of $146 million compared to $246 million in the prior year period; second quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.63 compared to $1.01 in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period; second quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share of compared to in the prior year period. Second quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $318 million compared to $415 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Second quarter 2019 net cash provided by operating activities was $304 million . Free cash flow was $240 million for the quarter.

. Free cash flow was for the quarter. Balance sheet remains strong with a net leverage of 1.7x.

Second quarter 2019 share repurchases of approximately 4 million shares for approximately $81 million .

. On July 26, 2019 announced a definitive agreement with Sasol to acquire the 50% interest that Huntsman does not own in the Sasol-Huntsman maleic anhydride joint venture located in Moers, Germany for $92.5 million , adjusted for net debt and other agreed upon adjustments.





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30, In millions, except per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2018

















Revenues

$ 2,194

$ 2,404

$ 4,228

$ 4,699

















Net income

$ 118

$ 623

$ 249

$ 973 Adjusted net income(1)

$ 146

$ 246

$ 254

$ 483

















Diluted income per share

$ 0.47

$ 1.71

$ 0.98

$ 2.82 Adjusted diluted income per share(1)

$ 0.63

$ 1.01

$ 1.09

$ 1.98

















Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 318

$ 415

$ 575

$ 820

















Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$ 304

$ 228

$ 273

$ 339 Free cash flow(2)

$ 240

$ 174

$ 139

$ 230

















See end of press release for footnote explanations

















Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today reported second quarter 2019 results with revenues of $2,194 million, net income of $118 million, adjusted net income of $146 million and adjusted EBITDA of $318 million.

Peter R. Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO, commented:

"We are pleased with the relative resilience of the margins in our core downstream portfolio. In spite of challenging economic conditions, we generated $240 million of free cash flow in the quarter and reaffirm our stated objective of generating 40% free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA. Regardless of second half economic uncertainties, we will continue to control our costs, protect our margins and focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet and cash generation. We will continue to follow a balanced approach to capital allocation between maintaining a competitive dividend, ongoing share repurchases and strategic organic and inorganic growth in our downstream portfolio."

Segment Analysis for 2Q19 Compared to 2Q18

Polyurethanes

The decrease in revenues in our Polyurethanes segment for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 was due to lower average MDI and MTBE selling prices, partially offset by higher MDI and MTBE sales volumes. MDI average selling prices decreased primarily due to a decline in component MDI selling prices in China and Europe. MTBE average selling prices decreased in China primarily as a result of lower pricing for high octane gasoline. MDI sales volumes increased primarily due to the start-up of our new Chinese MDI facility in 2018 and the acquisition of Demilec in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower MDI margins driven by lower MDI pricing and lower PO/MTBE margins in China, partially offset by higher sales volumes.

Performance Products

The decrease in revenues in our Performance Products segment for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 was due to lower average selling prices, partially offset by slightly higher sales volumes. Average selling prices decreased in our derivatives business, primarily due to lower raw material costs, and in our upstream intermediates business, primarily due to lower feedstock costs and weakened market conditions. The increase in sales volumes was primarily due to the impact of the planned maintenance outage at our Port Neches, Texas facility in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower average selling prices and lower margins, primarily in our upstream intermediates businesses and in certain amines.

Advanced Materials

The decrease in revenues in our Advanced Materials segment for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018 was due to lower sales volumes and lower average selling prices. Sales volumes decreased primarily due to lower sales volumes in our power and automotive related markets, partially offset by favorable product mix effect from sales volumes in our aerospace components market. Average selling prices decreased primarily due to the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar against major international currencies, partially offset by higher local currency selling prices. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased due to higher fixed costs and the impact of stronger US dollar against major international currencies.

Textile Effects

The decrease in revenues in our Textile Effects segment for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 was due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by higher average selling prices. Sales volumes decreased primarily due to lower demand resulting from market uncertainties surrounding U.S. and China trade. Average selling prices increased in response to higher raw material costs, partially offset by the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar against major international currencies. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower sales volumes and higher raw materials costs, partially offset by higher average selling prices.

Corporate, LIFO and other

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, adjusted EBITDA from Corporate and other for Huntsman Corporation increased by $2 million to a loss of $37 million from a loss of $39 million for the same period of 2018.

Liquidity, Capital Resources and Outstanding Debt

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, our free cash flow was $240 million compared to $174 million in the prior year period. We reconfirm our full year 2019 targeted free cash flow conversion of approximately 40%. As of June 30, 2019, we had $1,538 million of combined cash and unused borrowing capacity.

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, we spent $66 million on capital expenditures compared to $54 million in the same period of 2018. In 2019, we expect to spend between approximately $350 million to $360 million on capital expenditures.

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, we spent approximately $81 million to repurchase approximately 4.0 million shares. As of the end of the second quarter 2019, we have approximately $608 million remaining on our existing $1 billion multiyear share repurchase program.

Income Taxes

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, we recorded income tax expense of $50 million compared to $4 million during the same period in 2018. In the second quarter 2019, our adjusted effective tax rate was 25%. We expect our forward adjusted effective tax rate will be approximately 22% - 24%.

Earnings Conference Call Information

We will hold a conference call to discuss our second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Participant dial-in numbers:

Domestic callers: (877) 402-8037

International callers: (201) 378-4913

Webcast link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hun/mediaframe/31065/indexl.html

The conference call will be accompanied by presentation slides that will be accessible via the webcast link and Huntsman's investor relations website, ir.huntsman.com. Upon conclusion of the call, the webcast replay will be accessible via Huntsman's website.

Upcoming Conferences

During the third quarter 2019 a member of management is expected to present at:

Jefferies Global Industrials Conference on August 7, 2019

UBS Global Chemicals Conference on September 4, 2019

RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on September 10, 2019

A webcast of the presentation, if applicable, along with accompanying materials will be available at ir.huntsman.com.

Table 1 – Results of Operations













Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30, In millions, except per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2018

















Revenues

$2,194

$2,404

$4,228

$ 4,699 Cost of goods sold

1,761

1,849

3,398

3,604 Gross profit

433

555

830

1,095 Operating expenses

230

254

481

496 Restructuring, impairment and plant closing costs

-

1

1

3 Expenses associated with the merger

-

1

-

1 Operating income

203

299

348

595 Interest expense

(29)

(29)

(59)

(56) Equity in income of investment in unconsolidated affiliates

12

18

22

31 Fair value adjustments to Venator investment

(18)

-

58

- Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

(3)

(23)

(3) Other income, net

2

8

6

15 Income before income taxes

170

293

352

582 Income tax expense

(50)

(4)

(102)

(57) Income from continuing operations

120

289

250

525 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)

(2)

334

(1)

448 Net income

118

623

249

973 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

(8)

(209)

(20)

(285) Net income attributable to Huntsman Corporation

$ 110

$ 414

$ 229

$ 688



































Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 318

$ 415

$ 575

$ 820 Adjusted net income(1)

$ 146

$ 246

$ 254

$ 483



































Basic income per share

$ 0.48

$ 1.73

$ 0.99

$ 2.87 Diluted income per share

$ 0.47

$ 1.71

$ 0.98

$ 2.82 Adjusted diluted income per share(1)

$ 0.63

$ 1.01

$ 1.09

$ 1.98

















Common share information:















Basic weighted average shares

231

239

232

240 Diluted weighted average shares

232

243

234

244 Diluted shares for adjusted diluted income per share

232

243

234

244

















See end of press release for footnote explanations

















Table 2 – Results of Operations by Segment





















Three months ended





Six months ended







June 30,

Better /

June 30,

Better / In millions

2019

2018

(Worse)

2019

2018

(Worse)

























Segment Revenues:























Polyurethanes

$ 1,198

$ 1,313

(9%)

$ 2,265

$ 2,535

(11%) Performance Products

537

593

(9%)

1,077

1,196

(10%) Advanced Materials

275

292

(6%)

547

571

(4%) Textile Effects

215

227

(5%)

404

427

(5%) Corporate and eliminations

(31)

(21)

n/m

(65)

(30)

n/m

























Total

$ 2,194

$ 2,404

(9%)

$ 4,228

$ 4,699

(10%)

























Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1):























Polyurethanes

$ 201

$ 269

(25%)

$ 341

$ 530

(36%) Performance Products

71

94

(24%)

151

196

(23%) Advanced Materials

55

62

(11%)

108

121

(11%) Textile Effects

28

29

(3%)

50

55

(9%) Corporate, LIFO and other

(37)

(39)

5%

(75)

(82)

9%

























Total

$ 318

$ 415

(23%)

$ 575

$ 820

(30%) n/m = not meaningful

















































See end of press release for footnote explanations

Table 3 – Factors Impacting Sales Revenue











Three months ended





June 30, 2019 vs. 2018





Average Selling Price(a)

















Local

Exchange

Sales Mix

Sales









Currency

Rate

& Other

Volume(b)

Total

























Polyurethanes

(14%)

(3%)

1%

7%

(9%)

Polyurethanes, adj

(14%)

(3%)

2%

3%

(12%) (c)























Performance Products

(6%)

(2%)

(2%)

1%

(9%)

Performance Products, adj

(6%)

(2%)

(1%)

(2%)

(11%) (d)























Advanced Materials

3%

(4%)

(2%)

(3%)

(6%)

























Textile Effects

11%

(4%)

(1%)

(11%)

(5%)

























Total Company

(6%)

(3%)

(3%)

3%

(9%)

Total Company, adj

(6%)

(3%)

(2%)

0%

(11%) (c)(d)



























Six months ended





June 30, 2019 vs. 2018





Average Selling Price(a)

















Local

Exchange

Sales Mix

Sales









Currency

Rate

& Other

Volume(b)

Total

























Polyurethanes

(14%)

(3%)

1%

5%

(11%)

Polyurethanes, adj

(13%)

(3%)

1%

2%

(13%) (c)























Performance Products

(6%)

(2%)

1%

(3%)

(10%)

Performance Products, adj

(5%)

(2%)

0%

(4%)

(11%) (d)























Advanced Materials

3%

(5%)

1%

(3%)

(4%)

























Textile Effects

11%

(4%)

0%

(12%)

(5%)

























Total Company

(6%)

(3%)

1%

(2%)

(10%)

Total Company, adj

(6%)

(3%)

2%

(4%)

(11%) (c)(d)

















































(a) Excludes sales from tolling arrangements, by-products and raw materials. (b) Excludes sales from by-products and raw materials. (c) Pro forma adjusted to exclude the 2Q18 impact from unplaned outages at Rotterdam onset by third-party constraints. (d) Pro forma adjusted to exclude the 2Q18 impact of planned T&I at Port Neches.

Table 4 – Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





































Income Tax









Diluted Income



EBITDA

(Expense) Benefit

Net Income

Per Share



Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, In millions, except per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

































Net income

$ 118

$ 623









$ 118

$ 623

$ 0.51

$ 2.57 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(8)

(209)









(8)

(209)

(0.03)

(0.86)

































Net income attributable to Huntsman Corporation

110

414









110

414

0.47

1.71 Interest expense from continuing operations

29

29























Interest expense from discontinued operations(3)

-

11























Income tax expense from continuing operations

50

4

$ (50)

$ (4)















Income tax expense from discontinued operations(3)

2

84























Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations

92

83























Acquisition and integration expenses and purchase accounting adjustments

-

7

-

(2)

-

5

-

0.02 EBITDA / (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)

-

(429)

N/A

N/A

2

(334)

0.01

(1.38) Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations(1)(3)

-

188

N/A

N/A

-

188

-

0.77 U.S. tax reform impact on tax expense

N/A

N/A

3

49

3

49

0.01

0.20 Release of significant income tax valuation allowances (a)

N/A

N/A

-

(95)

-

(95)

-

(0.39) Fair value adjustments to Venator Investment (b)

18

-

-

-

18

-

0.08

- Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

3

-

(1)

-

2

-

0.01 Expenses associated with merger, net of tax

-

1

-

-

-

1

-

- Certain legal settlements and related expenses

-

1

-

-

-

1

-

- Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

17

18

(4)

(4)

13

14

0.06

0.06 Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs

-

1

-

-

-

1

-

-

































Adjusted(1)

$ 318

$ 415

$ (51)

$ (57)

$ 146

$ 246

$ 0.63

$ 1.01

































Adjusted income tax expense(1)

















$ 51

$ 57







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

















8

209







Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations(1)(3)

















-

(188)









































Adjusted pre-tax income(1)

















$ 205

$ 324









































Adjusted effective tax rate(4)

















25%

18%









































Effective tax rate

















29%

1%





















































Income Tax









Diluted Income



EBITDA

(Expense) Benefit

Net Income

Per Share



Six months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, In millions, except per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

































Net income

$ 249

$ 973









$ 249

$ 973

$ 1.07

$ 3.98 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(20)

(285)









(20)

(285)

(0.09)

(1.17)

































Net income attributable to Huntsman Corporation

229

688









229

688

0.98

2.82 Interest expense from continuing operations

59

56























Interest expense from discontinued operations(3)

-

20























Income tax expense from continuing operations

102

57

(102)

(57)















Income tax expense from discontinued operations(3)

-

104























Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations

182

165























Acquisition and integration expenses and purchase accounting adjustments

1

8

-

(2)

1

6

-

0.02 EBITDA / Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)

1

(572)

N/A

N/A

1

(448)

-

(1.83) Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations(1)(3)

-

243

N/A

N/A

-

243

-

1.00 U.S. tax reform impact on tax expense

N/A

N/A

3

49

3

49

0.01

0.20 Release of significant income tax valuation allowances (a)

N/A

N/A

-

(95)

-

(95)

-

(0.39) Fair value adjustments to Venator Investment (b)

(58)

-

-

-

(58)

-

(0.25)

- Loss on early extinguishment of debt

23

3

(5)

(1)

18

2

0.08

0.01 Expenses associated with merger

-

1

-

-

-

1

-

- Certain legal and other settlements and related expenses

-

8

-

(1)

-

7

-

0.03 Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

35

35

(8)

(8)

27

27

0.12

0.11 Impact of Switzerland income tax rate change

-

-

32

-

32

-

0.14

- Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs

1

4

-

(1)

1

3

-

0.01

































Adjusted(1)

$ 575

$ 820

$ (80)

$(116)

$ 254

$ 483

$ 1.09

$ 1.98

































Adjusted income tax expense(1)

















$ 80

$ 116







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

















20

285







Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations(1)(3)

















-

(243)









































Adjusted pre-tax income(1)

















$ 354

$ 641









































Adjusted effective tax rate(4)

















23%

18%









































Effective tax rate

















29%

10%











































(a) During the six months ended June 30, 2018, we released $95 million of valuation allowances in Switzerland and the U.K. We eliminated the effect of this significant change in tax valuation allowances from our presentation of adjusted net income to allow investors to better compare our ongoing financial performance from period to period.

We do not adjust for insignificant changes in tax valuation allowances because we do not believe this provides more meaningful information than is provided under GAAP. (b) Represents the changes in market value in Huntsman's remaining interesting in Venator.





































See end of press release for footnote explanations