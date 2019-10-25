Huntsman Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings; Strong Cash Flow Generation in the Quarter; Divestiture of the Chemical Intermediates and Surfactants Businesses on Track
Third Quarter Highlights
- Third quarter 2019 net income of $41 million compared to a net loss of $8 million in the prior year period; third quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share of $0.13 compared to a loss per share of $0.05 in the prior year period.
- Third quarter 2019 adjusted net income of $95 million compared to $170 million in the prior year period; third quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.41 compared to $0.71 in the prior year period.
- Third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $215 million compared to $308 million in the prior year period.
- Third quarter 2019 net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $257 million. Free cash flow from continuing operations of $197 million for the quarter.
- Balance sheet remains strong with total Company net leverage of 1.6x.
- Third quarter 2019 share repurchases of approximately 4.1 million shares for approximately $81 million.
- Previously announced divestiture of the Chemical Intermediates and Surfactants businesses for $2.1 billion remains on track and is expected to close in early 2020. The businesses to be divested are now reported as discontinued operations on the income statement and held for sale on the balance sheet.
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
In millions, except per share amounts
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
$ 1,687
|
$ 1,968
|
$ 5,140
|
$ 5,783
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 41
|
$ (8)
|
$ 290
|
$ 965
|
Adjusted net income(1)
|
$ 95
|
$ 170
|
$ 288
|
$ 552
|
Diluted income (loss) per share
|
$ 0.13
|
$ (0.05)
|
$ 1.12
|
$ 2.79
|
Adjusted diluted income per share(1)
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 1.24
|
$ 2.27
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
$ 215
|
$ 308
|
$ 664
|
$ 954
|
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|
$ 257
|
$ 248
|
$ 434
|
$ 446
|
Free cash flow from continuing operations(2)
|
$ 197
|
$ 191
|
$ 258
|
$ 300
|
See end of press release for footnote explanations and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today reported third quarter 2019 results with revenues of $1,687 million, net income of $41 million, adjusted net income of $95 million and adjusted EBITDA of $215 million.
Peter R. Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO, commented:
"In spite of an increasingly challenging global economic environment, I have never been more pleased about our mix of businesses and the strength of our balance sheet. We continue our strategy to move and shift our asset portfolio to more downstream, stable and resilient businesses, as well as to manage effectively our working capital and balance sheet. We are on track to close the divestiture of our Chemical Intermediates and Surfactants businesses in early 2020, yielding approximately $1.6 billion of net proceeds upon completion. This, coupled with our ongoing strong free cash flow and investment grade balance sheet will provide us with abundant resource and flexibility in our ongoing balanced approach to capital allocation which includes organic and inorganic expansion, opportunistic share repurchases and a competitive dividend. We are very well positioned for the future."
Segment Analysis for 3Q19 Compared to 3Q18
Polyurethanes
The decrease in revenues in our Polyurethanes segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 was due to lower MDI average selling prices, partially offset by higher MDI sales volumes. MDI average selling prices decreased primarily due to a decline in component MDI selling prices in China and Europe. MDI sales volumes increased primarily due to the start-up of our new Chinese MDI facility in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower MDI margins driven by lower MDI pricing, partially offset by higher MDI sales volumes.
Performance Products
The decrease in revenues in our Performance Products segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 was due to lower average selling prices and lower sales volumes. Average selling prices decreased primarily due to lower raw material costs and weakened market conditions. Sales volumes decreased primarily due to weakened market conditions. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower sales volumes and lower margins, primarily in our ethyleneamines business, partially offset by higher margins in our specialty amines business.
Advanced Materials
The decrease in revenues in our Advanced Materials segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 was due to lower sales volumes and lower average selling prices. Sales volumes decreased across most markets primarily due to economic slowdown and customer destocking, particularly in our European region. Average selling prices decreased primarily due to the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar against major international currencies, partially offset by higher local currency selling prices. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased due to lower sales volumes.
Textile Effects
The decrease in revenues in our Textile Effects segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 was due to lower sales volumes and lower average selling prices. Sales volumes decreased primarily due to lower demand primarily resulting from market uncertainties surrounding U.S. and China trade. Average selling prices decreased as a result of competitive market pressures and the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar against major international currencies. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower sales volumes and higher raw material costs, partially offset by lower fixed costs.
Corporate, LIFO and other
For the three months ended September 30, 2019, adjusted EBITDA from Corporate and other for Huntsman Corporation increased by $9 million to a loss of $36 million from a loss of $45 million for the same period of 2018.
Liquidity, Capital Resources and Outstanding Debt
During the three months ended September 30, 2019, our free cash flow from continuing operations was $197 million compared to $191 million in the prior year period. As of September 30, 2019, we had $1,707 million of combined cash and unused borrowing capacity.
During the three months ended September 30, 2019, we spent $63 million on capital expenditures compared to $59 million in the same period of 2018. In 2019, we expect to spend approximately $270 million on capital expenditures for continuing operations and approximately $70 million for the Chemical Intermediates and Surfactants businesses reported as discontinued operations.
During the three months ended September 30, 2019, we spent approximately $81 million to repurchase approximately 4.1 million shares. As of the end of the third quarter 2019, we have approximately $528 million remaining on our existing $1 billion multiyear share repurchase program.
Income Taxes
During the three months ended September 30, 2019, we recorded income tax expense of $30 million compared to $16 million during the same period in 2018. In the third quarter 2019, our adjusted effective tax rate was 21%. We expect our forward adjusted effective tax rate will be approximately 22% - 24%.
Earnings Conference Call Information
We will hold a conference call to discuss our third quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
|
The conference call will be accompanied by presentation slides that will be accessible via the webcast link and Huntsman's investor relations website, ir.huntsman.com. Upon conclusion of the call, the webcast replay will be accessible via Huntsman's website.
|
Table 1 – Results of Operations
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
In millions, except per share amounts
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
$ 1,687
|
$ 1,968
|
$ 5,140
|
$ 5,783
|
Cost of goods sold
|
1,347
|
1,501
|
4,068
|
4,371
|
Gross profit
|
340
|
467
|
1,072
|
1,412
|
Operating expenses
|
231
|
238
|
695
|
711
|
Restructuring, impairment and plant closing (credits) costs
|
(43)
|
5
|
(42)
|
8
|
Merger costs
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
2
|
Operating income
|
152
|
223
|
419
|
691
|
Interest expense
|
(27)
|
(30)
|
(86)
|
(86)
|
Equity in income of investment in unconsolidated affiliates
|
19
|
14
|
41
|
45
|
Fair value adjustments to Venator investment
|
(148)
|
-
|
(90)
|
-
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
(23)
|
(3)
|
Other income, net
|
7
|
6
|
16
|
22
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
3
|
213
|
277
|
669
|
Income tax expense
|
(30)
|
(16)
|
(113)
|
(41)
|
(Loss) income from continuing operations
|
(27)
|
197
|
164
|
628
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)
|
68
|
(205)
|
126
|
337
|
Net income (loss)
|
41
|
(8)
|
290
|
965
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
(11)
|
(3)
|
(31)
|
(288)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Huntsman Corporation
|
$ 30
|
$ (11)
|
$ 259
|
$ 677
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
$ 215
|
$ 308
|
$ 664
|
$ 954
|
Adjusted net income(1)
|
$ 95
|
$ 170
|
$ 288
|
$ 552
|
Basic income (loss) per share
|
$ 0.13
|
$ (0.05)
|
$ 1.12
|
$ 2.83
|
Diluted income (loss) per share
|
$ 0.13
|
$ (0.05)
|
$ 1.12
|
$ 2.79
|
Adjusted diluted income per share(1)
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 1.24
|
$ 2.27
|
Common share information:
|
Basic weighted average shares
|
227
|
238
|
230
|
239
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
227
|
241
|
232
|
243
|
See end of press release for footnote explanations
|
Table 2 – Results of Operations by Segment
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
Better /
|
September 30,
|
Better /
|
In millions
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Worse)
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Worse)
|
Segment Revenues:
|
Polyurethanes
|
$ 93
|
$ 1,126
|
(12%)
|
$ 2,931
|
$3,268
|
(10%)
|
Performance Products
|
281
|
329
|
(15%)
|
880
|
991
|
(11%)
|
Advanced Materials
|
256
|
279
|
(8%)
|
803
|
850
|
(6%)
|
Textile Effects
|
179
|
204
|
(12%)
|
583
|
631
|
(8%)
|
Corporate and Eliminations
|
(22)
|
30
|
n/m
|
(57)
|
43
|
n/m
|
Total
|
$ 1,687
|
$ 1,968
|
(14%)
|
$ 5,140
|
$5,783
|
(11%)
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1):
|
Polyurethanes
|
$ 146
|
$ 218
|
(33%)
|
$ 426
|
$ 668
|
(36%)
|
Performance Products
|
38
|
54
|
(30%)
|
125
|
158
|
(21%)
|
Advanced Materials
|
51
|
56
|
(9%)
|
159
|
177
|
(10%)
|
Textile Effects
|
16
|
25
|
(36%)
|
66
|
80
|
(18%)
|
Corporate, LIFO and other
|
(36)
|
(45)
|
20%
|
(112)
|
(129)
|
13%
|
Total
|
$ 215
|
$ 308
|
(30%)
|
$ 664
|
$ 954
|
(30%)
|
n/m = not meaningful
|
See end of press release for footnote explanations
|
Table 3 – Factors Impacting Sales Revenue
|
Three months ended
|
September 30, 2019 vs. 2018
|
Average Selling Price(a)
|
Local
|
Exchange
|
Sales Mix
|
Sales
|
Currency
|
Rate
|
& Other
|
Volume(b)
|
Total
|
Polyurethanes
|
(13%)
|
(2%)
|
2%
|
1%
|
(12%)
|
Performance Products
|
(5%)
|
(2%)
|
3%
|
(11%)
|
(15%)
|
Advanced Materials
|
1%
|
(2%)
|
4%
|
(11%)
|
(8%)
|
Textile Effects
|
(2%)
|
(1%)
|
(2%)
|
(7%)
|
(12%)
|
Total Company
|
(15%)
|
(2%)
|
7%
|
(4%)
|
(14%)
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30, 2019 vs. 2018
|
Average Selling Price(a)
|
Local
|
Exchange
|
Sales Mix
|
Sales
|
Currency
|
Rate
|
& Other
|
Volume(b)
|
Total
|
Polyurethanes
|
(13%)
|
(3%)
|
1%
|
5%
|
(10%)
|
Performance Products
|
(1%)
|
(3%)
|
2%
|
(9%)
|
(11%)
|
Advanced Materials
|
2%
|
(4%)
|
2%
|
(6%)
|
(6%)
|
Textile Effects
|
7%
|
(3%)
|
(2%)
|
(10%)
|
(8%)
|
Total Company
|
0%
|
(3%)
|
(7%)
|
(1%)
|
(11%)
|
(a)
|
Excludes sales from tolling arrangements, by-products and raw materials.
|
(b)
|
Excludes sales from by-products and raw materials.
|
Table 4 – Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|
Income Tax
|
Diluted Income
|
EBITDA
|
(Expense) Benefit
|
Net Income
|
Per Share
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
In millions, except per share amounts
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 41
|
$ (8)
|
$ 41
|
$ (8)
|
$ 0.18
|
$ (0.03)
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(11)
|
(3)
|
(11)
|
(3)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.01)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Huntsman Corporation
|
30
|
(11)
|
30
|
(11)
|
0.13
|
(0.05)
|
Interest expense from continuing operations
|
27
|
30
|
Interest expense from discontinued operations(3)
|
-
|
10
|
Income tax expense from continuing operations
|
30
|
16
|
$ (30)
|
$ (16)
|
Income tax expense (benefit) from discontinued operations(3)
|
25
|
(41)
|
Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations
|
65
|
62
|
Depreciation and amortization from discontinued operations(3)
|
13
|
23
|
Business acquisition and integration expenses
|
3
|
2
|
(1)
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
EBITDA / (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)
|
(106)
|
213
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
(68)
|
205
|
(0.30)
|
0.85
|
Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations(1)(3)
|
-
|
(21)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(21)
|
-
|
(0.09)
|
Release of significant income tax valuation allowances(a)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(24)
|
-
|
(24)
|
-
|
(0.10)
|
Merger costs, net of tax
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
0.00
|
Fair value adjustments to Venator Investment(b)
|
148
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
148
|
-
|
0.65
|
-
|
Certain legal settlements and related expenses
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
(1)
|
1
|
-
|
0.00
|
-
|
Certain non-recurring information technology project implementation costs
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
0.00
|
-
|
Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses
|
16
|
18
|
(5)
|
(4)
|
11
|
14
|
0.05
|
0.06
|
Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition (credits) costs
|
(43)
|
5
|
9
|
(1)
|
(34)
|
4
|
(0.15)
|
0.02
|
Net plant incident costs
|
5
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
0.02
|
-
|
Adjusted(1)
|
$ 215
|
$ 308
|
$ (28)
|
$ (46)
|
$ 95
|
$ 170
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.71
|
Adjusted income tax expense(1)
|
$ 28
|
$ 46
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
11
|
3
|
Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations(1)(3)
|
-
|
21
|
Adjusted pre-tax income(1)
|
$ 134
|
$ 240
|
Adjusted effective tax rate(4)
|
21%
|
19%
|
Effective tax rate
|
n/m
|
8%
|
Income Tax
|
Diluted Income
|
EBITDA
|
(Expense) Benefit
|
Net Income
|
Per Share
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
In millions, except per share amounts
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$ 290
|
$ 965
|
$ 290
|
$ 965
|
$ 1.25
|
$ 3.97
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(31)
|
(288)
|
(31)
|
(288)
|
(0.13)
|
(1.19)
|
Net income attributable to Huntsman Corporation
|
259
|
677
|
259
|
677
|
1.12
|
2.79
|
Interest expense from continuing operations
|
86
|
86
|
Interest expense from discontinued operations(3)
|
-
|
30
|
Income tax expense from continuing operations
|
113
|
41
|
$ (113)
|
$ (41)
|
Income tax expense from discontinued operations(3)
|
44
|
95
|
Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations
|
201
|
187
|
Depreciation and amortization from discontinued operations(3)
|
59
|
63
|
Business acquisition and integration expenses
|
4
|
10
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
3
|
8
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
EBITDA / (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)
|
(229)
|
(525)
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
(126)
|
(337)
|
(0.54)
|
(1.39)
|
Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations(1)(3)
|
-
|
222
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
222
|
-
|
0.91
|
U.S. tax reform impact on tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
49
|
3
|
49
|
0.01
|
0.20
|
Release of significant income tax valuation allowances(a)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(119)
|
-
|
(119)
|
-
|
(0.49)
|
Impact of Switzerland income tax rate change
|
-
|
-
|
32
|
-
|
32
|
-
|
0.14
|
-
|
Merger costs, net of tax
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
0.01
|
Fair value adjustments to Venator Investment(b)
|
90
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
90
|
-
|
0.39
|
-
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
23
|
3
|
(5)
|
(1)
|
18
|
2
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
Certain legal settlements and related expenses
|
1
|
4
|
-
|
(1)
|
1
|
3
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
Certain non-recurring information technology project implementation costs
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
0.00
|
-
|
Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses
|
49
|
50
|
(13)
|
(12)
|
36
|
38
|
0.16
|
0.16
|
Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition (credits) costs
|
(42)
|
9
|
9
|
(2)
|
(33)
|
7
|
(0.14)
|
0.03
|
Net plant incident costs
|
5
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
0.02
|
-
|
Adjusted(1)
|
$ 664
|
$ 954
|
$ (89)
|
$ (129)
|
$ 288
|
$ 552
|
$ 1.24
|
$ 2.27
|
Adjusted income tax expense(1)
|
$ 89
|
$ 129
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
31
|
288
|
Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations(1)(3)
|
-
|
(222)
|
Adjusted pre-tax income(1)
|
$ 408
|
$ 747
|
Adjusted effective tax rate(4)
|
22%
|
17%
|
Effective tax rate
|
41%
|
6%
|
(a)
|
During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, we released $119 million of valuation allowances in Switzerland, the U.K., and Luxembourg. We eliminated the effect of this significant change in tax valuation allowances from our presentation of adjusted net income to allow investors to better compare our ongoing financial performance from period to period. We do not adjust for insignificant changes in tax valuation allowances because we do not believe this provides more meaningful information than is provided under GAAP.