Huntsman Appoints Two Directors to its Board of Directors: Ms. Cynthia L. Egan and Ms. Sonia Dulá

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced the appointment of Ms. Cynthia L. Egan and Ms. Sonia Dulá to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Both bring to Huntsman long and distinguished professional careers in global financial services, investment management, and international operations. The Huntsman Board now comprises ten directors, nine of whom are independent.

Ms. Egan spent her career primarily as an executive in the investment management industry. She served as President of Retirement Plan Services for T. Rowe Price Group, a global investment management organization, and as an advisor to the U.S. Department of Treasury. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, Ms. Egan held progressively senior level positions with Fidelity Investments, a multinational financial services corporation, including Executive Vice President, Head of Fidelity Institutional Services Company, President of the Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund, and Executive Vice President of Fidelity Management Research Company. Ms. Egan started her professional career at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve in 1980 and worked at KPMG Peat Marwick and Bankers Trust before joining Fidelity in 1989.

Ms. Egan presently serves as a director and the Vice Chair of the Board of The Hanover Insurance Group. She is also a director of Unum Group and the BlackRock Fixed Income Funds Complex, comprising 110 mutual funds, and she previously sat on the Board of Envestnet. She currently serves as Chair of the Board of Visitors of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Ms. Dulá spent her career primarily as an executive in the financial services and media industries, most recently serving as Vice Chairman at Bank of America (BofA), Global Corporate and Investment Banking. Before that, she ran Merrill Lynch's Latin America Wealth Management Division and was head of BofA's Latin America Corporate and Investment Banking Division. Before joining BofA, Ms. Dulá was the CEO of Grupo Latino de Radio, owner and operator of more than 500 radio stations in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market. Ms. Dulá began her career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs in London and New York.

Ms. Dulá presently serves as a director on the boards of Hemisphere Media Group, PRISA, and Acciona of Spain, and she serves as a member of the Latin America Strategic Advisory Board of Banco Itaú. Ms. Dulá is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and she previously sat on the boards of the Council of the Americas, Women's World Banking, and the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO, commenting on the appointments, said, "We are honored to have Ms. Cynthia Egan and Ms. Sonia Dulá join our Board of Directors. Cynthia and Sonia each bring a wealth of relevant experience from the investment and banking industries, adding to our already diverse and experienced Board. These new directors will give us greater depth and capability."

