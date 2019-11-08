Huntsman Chairman, President, And CEO To Become New Officer Of American Chemistry Council

"Innovation and sustainability remain at the forefront of a thriving U.S. chemical industry," said incoming ACC President and CEO Chris Jahn. "Peter Huntsman represents one of the world's most highly diversified chemical products companies serving a broad range of end use markets. He knows first-hand the importance of a regulatory framework that bolsters the confidence of our value chain that our members' products are safe for their intended use. His leadership will help to ensure ACC continues to articulate the industry's view and commitment to a more circular economy and distinguishes the industry as a constructive partner in that evolution," he added.

"I look forward to partnering with one of the most effective advocacy organizations for American manufacturers," said Peter Huntsman. "Over the last decade, the chemical sector has led a manufacturing renaissance in America that has created tens of thousands of new jobs and positioned the United States as the world's leading location for chemical sector investment. It is critical that we effectively communicate to elected officials, regulators and the broader public how we improve the lives of people all over the world. The success of ACC is critical to that mission."

"Peter's insight, experience and guidance will strengthen ACC's position as the leading voice for the industry as we continue to promote the role of American chemistry in a global manufacturing future," said Chemours CEO Mark Vergnano, incoming Chairman of the Board.

Following formal approval by the board of directors, Huntsman will first assume the role of Vice Chairman of the Board and chair of the Council's Board Finance, Audit and Membership Committee. He'll serve in this capacity for one year, followed by a one year term each as Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Board. Huntsman was first elected to ACC's board of directors in February 2017.

