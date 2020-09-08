Huntsman Updates Its Third Quarter 2020 Outlook

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) management will be participating in several investor meetings over the coming weeks including the UBS Virtual Global Chemicals Conference on September 9, 2020 and the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on September 15, 2020. Huntsman management intends to communicate that its Polyurethanes segment third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least 40% better than what it guided on its second quarter earnings call, or near the prior year third quarter period. This improved outlook is being driven by continued strength in construction related markets, better than expected improvement in automotive demand and higher overall margins. Huntsman's other divisions, in total, are expected to be approximately in-line with the guidance that was previously communicated on its second quarter conference call on July 28, 2020.

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

