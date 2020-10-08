Huntsville Doctor Joins Partner in Offering Patients the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program From Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, today announced that David Traynor, MD, a primary care physician with Gleneagles Family Medicine in Huntsville, AL, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that allows for greater connectivity between doctor and patient. By enrolling in Hybrid Choice, Dr. Traynor joins his partner Michael Carter, MD, in offering patients the choice to join their concierge program — the latest, most personal trend in the healthcare industry — or continue in the traditional care model.

Benefits of the Hybrid Choice for patients include: same-day/next-day relaxed appointments with their personal physician, exclusive after-hours and weekend availability via direct cell phone and email, enhanced patient advocacy with specialists and other health providers, a greater emphasis on preventive health and wellness and a dedicated staff with a focus on service.

"I began practicing at Gleneagles two years ago and immediately found Dr. Carter's Hybrid Choice option intriguing," said Dr. Traynor. "The program gave patients, especially those managing chronic or multiple conditions, peace of mind knowing they could always reach their doctor. With all of the health challenges we've been experiencing this year, it seemed more important than ever that I offer my patients the opportunity to secure this level of support as well."

As increasing overhead costs, high demand for services, and decreasing reimbursements have placed enormous pressure on primary care practices, more and more physicians have turned to concierge medicine. The recent healthcare crisis has accelerated this trend. The Hybrid Choice program from Concierge Choice Physicians is a unique solution that allows a medical practice to continue to see all patients and accept insurance plans, while receiving a much-needed new source of revenue, funded by patients who want the type of personal relationship and service that can only come with time.

"I am able to practice the kind of personalized medicine I want to practice, spending time with my patients, treating multiple concerns in one comprehensive, relaxed appointment without financial worries, and without having to dismiss my traditional patients," says Traynor. "It's such a relief to have this source of revenue supporting our practice now, more than ever."

Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on Dr. Traynor's Hybrid Choice program, please call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected].

About Dr. David Traynor

Born and raised in Huntsville, Dr. Traynor attended Buckhorn High School where he played on the basketball team. After 9/11, he joined the United States Army where he served as a combat medic for the 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment in Operation Iraqi Freedom 1 from the beginning of the war in March 2003 to April 2004.

After the army, Dr. Traynor worked at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, TX and earned his undergraduate degree in biology. He moved home to Alabama to attend medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and completed his internal medicine residency at Brookwood Baptist Health System. He has been practicing at Gleneagles Family Medicine in Huntsville, AL since 2018.

Dr. Traynor cares deeply about the practice of medicine, and believes that developing a strong doctor/patient relationship is paramount. He enjoys watching patients reach their healthcare goals, while communicating with them to help them reach those goals. Outside of the office, Dr. Traynor enjoys spending time with his children, watching Auburn football, and engaging in topics related to the U.S. Army.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 26 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

