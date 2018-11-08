Huobi CEO Leon Li and COO Robin Zhu Meet Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to Discuss Global Synergy

"Huobi wants to build a bridge between the US and China in the crypto space," said Leon. "There are a lot of good digital assets and products around the world, especially in America, and we want to bring them to China. We also plan to bring more awareness about Huobi's digital assets and financial services in China to the world," he said. For these reasons, Leon said he would like to see further cooperation between Huobi and Gemini.

Both parties manage prominent international digital asset exchanges and have collaborated successfully in the recent past. Last month, Huobi Group incorporated Gemini Dollar (GUSD), the Winklevoss' regulated, USD-backed stablecoin, on Huobi Global. As part of this, Huobi also incorporated GUSD, as well as Paxos Standard Token (PAX), True USD (TUSD), and USD Coin (USDC) into HUSD, its comprehensive stablecoin solution. Additionally, Huobi has extended support on Huobi Wallet to GUSD.

Leon and Robin were impressed by GUSD's stability and its advantages as a stablecoin. The parties spoke on how listing GUSD within HUSD allows millions of Huobi Global and Huobi Cloud traders exposure to it.

Cameron and Tyler were keen to discuss Huobi's global strategy and jurisdiction in key markets such as South Korea and Japan. They were also impressed by the Huobi Cloud platform, which allows companies to open their exchanges based on the Huobi's model.

