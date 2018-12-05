Huobi DM Daily Trading Volume Breaks Through USD $1 Billion Within 1 Month

Huobi DM's trading volume reached past USD $1 billion on Tuesday, December 25, a day that was also a strong one for Huobi Global, Huobi's flagship exchange platform. All told, trading volume for Huobi DM and Huobi Global combined came up to an impressive USD $2 billion that day.

Huobi DM's cryptocurrency contract trading feature allows users the ability to buy or sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at predetermined prices at specified times in the future, providing options for arbitrage, speculation, and hedging that were not previously widely available in crypto trading. To expand Huobi DM's utility even further, company officials plan to expand contract trading to cover to a broader range of cryptocurrencies, with EOS (EOS) contracts scheduled to go live on Friday.

Huobi DM sets itself apart via:

Advantageous Fees: opening fees for BTC and ETH are 0.016% for makers & 0.024% for takers. Closing fees BTC and ETH contracts are 0.016% for makers & 0.024% for takers.

Superior risk management: including Price Limit, Order Limit, and Position Limit.

Superior risk control: with sophisticated price limit mechanism, no claw back has occurred since its launch

Real-time risk supervision: constantly monitor contract prices, index prices, abnormal transactions, and positions.

User protections: including a 20,000 BTC Huobi Security Fund to protect users against catastrophic security failures and a dedicated Risk Management Insurance Fund for each trading pair against unfilled liquidation order losses.

Leverage flexibility: Huobi DM offers 1X, 5X, 10X, and 20X leverage.

Speed: high memory and 10X matching speed compared to market average speed.

