Huobi DM Expands Cryptocurrency Contract Service To Include EOS

To mark the occasion, Huobi will be giving away 8,888 EOS to qualified traders.

Weng added that users should expect to see Huobi DM expand service to additional digital assets over the course of 2019.

Inclusion on Huobi DM will allow traders to take both long and short positions on EOS, allowing for arbitrage, speculation, and hedging. Since launching in 2017, EOS's price has fluctuated between $18 and less than $0.80. "Huobi DM can be a powerful tool in managing risk in EOS and other cryptocurrencies," Weng said. "That's an important factor when dealing with bear markets, such as the one we find ourselves in now."

In addition to EOS, Huobi DM currently offers weekly, bi-weekly, and quarterly cryptocurrency contracts for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Huobi DM sets itself apart via:

Competitive fee structure for EOS: 0.02% for makers & 0.03% for takers to open positions and 0.02% for makers & 0.03% for takers to close positions.

Superior risk management: including Price Limit, Order Limit, and Position Limit.

Real-time risk supervision: c onstantly monitor ed contract prices, index prices, abnormal transactions, and positions.

onstantly monitor contract prices, index prices, abnormal transactions, and positions. Investor protections: including a 20,000 BTC Huobi Security Fund to protect users against catastrophic security failures and a dedicated Risk Management Insurance Fund for each trading pair against unfilled liquidation order losses.

Leverage flexibility: Huobi DM offers 1X, 5X, 10X, and 20X leverage.

Speed: high memory and 10X matching speed compared to market average speed.

Disclaimers: Digital assets are innovative trading products, and prices fluctuate greatly. Please rationally judge your trading ability and make decisions prudently. Please note that users must clear the requisite KYC checks and assessments prior to commencing usage of Huobi DM. Huobi DM is not available to users from the United States of America, Singapore, Israel, Iraq, Hong Kong (China), Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Malaysia, Syria, Samoa Eastern, Puerto Rico, Guam, Bangladesh, Ecuador, and Kyrgyzstan.

