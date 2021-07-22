Huobi Eco Chain (HECO) Announces One-Million-Dollar Incentive Program

LONDON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, today announced the initiation of its One-Million Dollar Incentive Program, aiming to motivate blockchain developers and empower HECO decentralized application market. The program will be the first to open a blockchain market in the Russian-speaking region.

The goal of HECO Chain was never to emulate other systems, but rather to leverage the innovative approach of using distributed governance through global developers and distributed technology to create an open, trustworthy, and efficient blockchain infrastructure where the source is of innovative blockchain technology and business. Because of this, HECO is always in close contact with on-chain developers and keeping a close eye on the progress of all projects that are deployed on HECO Chain.

In order to better serve developers and on-chain programs, the incentive program will provide developers and on-chain programs with full-life cycle services and user acquisition support, including:

Proposal Phase : HECO team will give professional advice on its projects and organize some events, such as Grants, Hackathons, workshops and more.

: HECO team will give professional advice on its projects and organize some events, such as Grants, Hackathons, workshops and more. Design & Development Phase : Projects will receive access to professional audit agencies, technical teams, and the HECO foundation, which helps to secure DAPPs and other smart contracts through a formal verification process and lay a foundation for its development and implementation.

: Projects will receive access to professional audit agencies, technical teams, and the HECO foundation, which helps to secure DAPPs and other smart contracts through a formal verification process and lay a foundation for its development and implementation. Marketing Phase : Projects will get the opportunity to promote the project brand globally and find access to official coverage.

: Projects will get the opportunity to promote the project brand globally and find access to official coverage. Operation Phase : Developers are empowered to carry out refined operations, including community operation, and user analysis, so as to improve the activity and retention of developer and user communities .

: Developers are empowered to carry out refined operations, including community operation, and user analysis, so as to improve the activity and retention of developer and user communities Analysis stage: Projects will get blockchain industry research reports and safety warning information from the HECO team to ensure the smooth progress of projects.

At the same time, HECO will hold a series of activities to further the development of developers and projects.

"By undertaking the difficult work of enhancing the HECO Chain to become more programmable, interoperable, and upgradeable, we hope to allow others to leverage our efforts to build an innovative but also safe and compliant blockchain applications that can serve everyone." Leo stated, the head of HECO," we are glad to invite people who are full of passion to HECO to materially improve the development of HECO Chain."

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 10.4 million total addresses with 419 million transactions made on the platform.

