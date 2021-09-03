Huobi Eco Chain (HECO) Launches First Gaming Hackathon

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, today announced the launch of the first HECO Gaming Hackathon. From August 31 to October 29, 2021, open-source developers and blockchain gaming projects can participate for their chance to win a piece of the $102,000 prize, access to mentors from HECO, and potential support for their project on HECO.

The HECO Gaming Hackathon is the first gaming-themed blockchain hackathon from the platform to provide evaluation, guidance, and support services for participants. During the event, developers and projects can also participate in workshops and demo days to connect with potential VC investors.

The HECO Gaming Hackathon supports early-stage projects and ideas from open source developer communities, allowing both community members and organizations to participate in funding developer projects and blockchain ventures. The aim of the hackathon is to build a HECO developer community that will help projects grow and eventually join the HECO ecosystem.

Eligible submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges from blockchain projects and VC firms, including Chainlink, Covalent, Allnodes, airSlate, and Signum Capital.

Projects will be judged on the following criteria:

Originality & creativity

Technicality & design

Business model & feasibility

Usability

Practicality & use Cases

Contribution to the HECO ecosystem

User-friendly approach

The prizes include up to 20,000 USDT, mentorship from the HECO team, market exposure, and the opportunity to join the HECO Grant Program. USDT prizes will be awarded to participants according to the rankings:

1st place: 20,000 USDT

2nd place 15,000 USDT

3rd place 10,000 USDT

Bonus prize: 2,500 USDT

Play-to-earn blockchain game prize: 10,000 USDT

UX and UI design award prize (Conditional): 10,000 USDT

Metaverse game prize: 10,000 USDT

Scalable NFT art project prize: 10,000 USDT

How to Apply for the HECO Gaming Hackathon

Early-stage and established teams across the GameFi and NFT space are encouraged to participate in the hackathon. To apply, participants must:





Provide repository access to their working applications for judging and testing. Participants must include a link to the repository hosting the code and all deployment files and testing instructions needed for testing the project. Provide a demo video and demo pitch. The video should include a demo of the working application. Submit all your information on Devpost before the deadline, Oct 29, 2021, at 11:59 pm (GMT+8).

Winners will be announced on November 8, 2021. For more information, visit the event page.

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. HECO has recorded approximately 12.5 million total addresses with 463 million transactions made on the platform.

SOURCE HECO Chain