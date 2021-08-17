Huobi Eco Chain (HECO) Launches Phase 2 of Lucky HECO Event with "Make a Wish" NFT Blind Boxes

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, today announced that the second phase of the Lucky HECO event has begun. Users can now enter to "make a wish" and have a chance to win a surprise blind box, which contains one of three exclusive NFTs.

Phase two follows the success of the first Lucky HECO event, which saw more than one million users participate, and over 30 percent win NFT prizes. As HECO continues to pursue new opportunities in the blockchain gaming and NFTs sectors, artists, including XX and XX, are exploring opportunities to list their NFTs on HECO.

The NFTs that will be available through the "Make a Wish" pool during Phase 2 of the Lucky HECO event are as follows:

Game NFT : The NFT is provided by MiningTycoon, the first game from NEXTYPE, EXTYPE Finance is an open, cross-chain integrated application system built on Games, NFT, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

: The NFT is provided by MiningTycoon, the first game from NEXTYPE, EXTYPE Finance is an open, cross-chain integrated application system built on Games, NFT, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Artwork NFT : The NFT is a classic IP of BuzzyBee artwork provided by the FoxNFT platform. FoxNFT, an application available on HECO, allows users to cast, store, publish, and trade NFT assets on the platform.

: The NFT is a classic IP of BuzzyBee artwork provided by the FoxNFT platform. FoxNFT, an application available on HECO, allows users to cast, store, publish, and trade NFT assets on the platform. Raffle NFT: The NFT is a raffle worth up to 10,000 UCoin (U) from Depth. Depth is a secure and efficient stablecoin management protocol built on HECO.

The aim of the Lucky HECO events is to provide the community with premium NFT rewards and a diversified range of engaging user experiences. To get started, users can log into their respective Huobi Global accounts, enter the activity page through the banner, and fill in their UIDs and HECO addresses to get started. Users must hold a minimum of 1 Huobi Token (HT) in their Huobi Global accounts or HECO to participate.

"HECO's mission is to provide secure, efficient, and low-cost public chain services to blockchain developers and projects around the world and to support the development of new NFT tracks and projects," Leo said. "We believe that the launch of Lucky HECO Wish NFTs will provide users with even more new, unique user experiences to enjoy as they 'wish' for the NFT they want."

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. HECO has recorded approximately 9.8 million total addresses with 407 million transactions made on the platform.

