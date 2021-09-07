Huobi Extends Fiat-to-Crypto Gateways to Support Seamless Transactions for BRL Users

GIBRALTAR, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital assets exchanges, announced this week the launch of a new fiat-to-crypto gateway for its Brazil Real (BRL) users with an aim to offer local users a flexible and swift way to purchase digital assets with their fiat balances, while also enabling a seamless user experience.

"The new channel allows Brazilian users to deposit BRL through the online banking system in an instant manner, which greatly reduces their time costs for trading. The addition of this new fiat-to-crypto gateway also demonstrates our commitment to the South American community, and helps us further explore the market," stated Ciara Sun, Vice President of Huobi Global Markets.

After the launch of this new channel, users will be able to purchase digital assets with their BRL balance directly. No fee will be charged for depositing BRL through online bank transfer and Huobi's Quick Buy/Sell service allows users to enjoy zero transaction fees when purchasing digital assets with their BRL balance.

Huobi will hold a BRL Depositing campaign from Sept. 6th to Sept. 19th. The first 800 users of this new channel will be able to earn 3 HUSD each if they trade or deposit no less than 300 BRL, and can earn 10 HUSD if they trade or deposit no less than 1000. Users who complete the above tasks could also earn an extra 5 HUSD by re-tweeting the designated twitter and share it to their communities and friends.

"In order to offer users a secure and comfortable trading experience, we rigorously select our payment solutions provider partner from a large number of candidates. We have finally decided on Capitual, a hybrid digital bank because of its extensive knowledge in the risk and compliance space and its aim to design a reliable and stable system for money savings, transferring, and investing. This is in line with our vision," commented Ciara.

"Capitual's agreement with Huobi Global will expand opportunities to Brazilian crypto investors and is part of our business strategy to offer customers a friendly and easy gateway to exchange multiple currencies instantaneously", stated Gustavo Rezende, Capitual's COO.

Currently, Huobi supports fiat-to-crypto gateways for six fiat currencies: EUR, RUB, UAH, KZT, GBP and BRL. The integration introduces a new point of access for users in Brazil looking to enter the crypto space. "With this newly integrated fiat-to-crypto gateway, we would be able to expedite crypto adoption by making digital assets straightforward to access," added Ciara.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is a world leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users in over 170 countries, the Huobi platform is dedicated to improving financial freedom and inclusive access for all users. Huobi boasts an unmatched portfolio of crypto product offerings. This includes trading and financial products, cryptocurrency and blockchain financial infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, investment, and incubation. We are always continuing to innovate on our future horizon.

Statement: Citizens and residents from the U.S., Mainland China and other sanctioned jurisdictions are restricted from using Huobi's services. Huobi may restrict additional jurisdictions from time to time without prior notice.

