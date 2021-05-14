Huobi Global Announces its First Project for the New and Improved Huobi Prime Product

LONDON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global announced today, its first project for Huobi Prime, a platform designated to introduce selected premium asset projects, which was reinitiated on May 11th. This follows the latest establishment of the Huobi Asset Center, a new business unit dedicated to managing asset listings with efficiency.

Powered by Huobi Token, Huobi Prime is a convenient way for traders to access cutting-edge crypto projects. With a rigorous screening and selection process, the re-opened Huobi Prime ensures that only premium projects could be listed on Huobi Prime.

"We foresee many people to adopt a wait-and-see attitude at the beginning, but we believe Huobi Prime will provide a good reason to participate. Our Huobi Prime team selects high-quality projects from a large pool of potential candidates and provides users with a channel to invest and participate with a low barrier of entry. More importantly, users who are interested in the project can receive an early start," said Ciara Sun, Vice President of Global Markets at Huobi Group.

For crypto traders, to obtain access to these new assets available on Huobi Prime would require users to hold a minimum of 300 Huobi Tokens for six days (From 5/14/2021 to 5/19/2021). Different from the previous Huobi Prime events, this 7th Huobi Prime release will be conducted in two separate rounds. In the first round, order placements made with Huobi Token (HT) will be filled through a random draw process to ensure profits are not concentrated in a few power users. In the second round, the system will perform a proportionate allocation based on the number of pending orders.

"The reintroduction of Huobi Prime aims to help retail traders gain an equitable opportunity to access premium projects. We want to promote inclusiveness in the crypto world and show that the market is not just for investors with deep pockets," added Ciara Sun. "Customer needs are at the forefront of everything we do at Huobi. Huobi Prime is very much an extension of that."

The first project disclosed today is APENFT, which was born with the mission to register world-class artworks as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on blockchain. Its aim is to create a bridge between renowned artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto artists in the NFT space. APENFT's objective is to transform art pieces, which once was an elite-exclusive item, to something that belongs to everyone.

"Although we have a number of strong candidates for Huobi Prime's re-launch, we were extremely impressed by APENFT's aspiration to make art accessible to everyone. Not to mention, it is built on Ethereum (ETH) and TRON (TRX), and powered by the world's largest distributed data storage systems," stated Ciara. "Without a doubt, this will, in turn, strengthen the HT token and bring more volume to the entire crypto ecosystem."

Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users in over 170 countries, the Huobi platform is dedicated to improving financial freedom and inclusive access for all users.

