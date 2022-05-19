Huobi Global Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day with a 50 BTC Prize Pool - Grab a Slice Today

LONDON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, is announcing a special Primebox promotion to celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day. From May 19 to May 29, users can participate in the new Bitcoin Pizza Day Primebox promotion to win a share of the 50 BTC prize pool and additional NFT rewards.

Bitcoin Pizza Day was celebrated to commemorate an early cryptocurrency enthusiast who purchased two pizzas using Bitcoins on May 22, 2010 — an event that became widely and fondly known as the world's first physical Bitcoin transaction. Since then, the value of the blockchain as represented by Bitcoin has gained recognition worldwide.. On this day, various events are held to commemorate the first physical Bitcoin transaction and the role the Blockchain is expected to play in the near future.

In the upcoming Bitcoin Pizza Day Primebox promotion, users can complete tasks on the event page to collect five different ingredient cards, namely "flour", "cheese", "veggie", "meat" and "seasoning", to form a Bitcoin Pizza and win prizes such as a Rewards Hub badge, Huobi Earn APY booster coupon, Pizza Day NFT, point card, Primelist allocation or CandyDrop allocation. Users can also earn cards by completing tasks in Rewards Hub, Invite Friends, CandyDrop, Primelist or Huobi Earn. These ingredient cards can be gifted to a friend via their UID/DID numbers.

Apart from cards, Primebox BTC shards can be found and collected on the event page. 10 collected shards can be exchanged for one random ingredient card. Users who have not claimed their Decentralized Identity (DID) can claim one to win a Pizza Day NFT, which can be used as an avatar on Huobi. All Pizza Day NFTs are minted on the HECO chain and can be traded on the Huobi NFT platform.

Furthermore, holders of any one of the following NFT collections - Prime Voyager, Women With Crypto, Hanazawa Kana, Easter Bunny, Holy Crab, Ula, and Pizza Day, are entitled to additional privileges. By using the NFT as an avatar, users can earn extra ingredient cards daily according to the NFT's rarity tier. The number of extra cards rewarded for a Pizza Day NFT will be doubled for Prime Voyager, Women With Crypto, Hanazawa Kana, Easter Bunny Holy Crab, and Ula collections. The number of extra cards rewarded for a rare NFT is also double that of a regular NFT.

From 12:00 (UTC) on May 19 to 12:00 (UTC) on May 26, Huobi Earn, a program dedicated to giving users high APYs for their deposits, will release a limited period deposit plan which enables users to get higher interest rates than usual. During this period, users who perform a certain number of trades will also have the opportunity to obtain Primebox cards or earn coupons that provide interest rate boosts for deposits by up to 8%.

CandyDrop, the token airdrop event that Huobi launched to incentivize active traders also provides more ways for users to participate in the Bitcoin Pizza day event

1. When users register for CandyDrop events, they get chances to obtain ingredient cards. Having five different ingredient cards will allow user to bake a Bitcoin Pizza.

2. BTC shards will appear randomly at the CandyDrop page. Users can collect 10 shards to exchange for an ingredient card.

3. The Primebox rewards include CandyDrop sure-win tickets and double-chance coupons.

For more information about the Bitcoin Pizza Day promotion, please click here.

As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and integrate it with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry.

