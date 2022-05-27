Huobi Global co-hosts Blockchain Forum to spearhead Vietnam's Metaverse future

LONDON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, the world's leading crypto exchange, officially announced its role as co-host of a blockchain industry forum alongside OneBlock Labs, in Vietnam on May 28. Titled "Metaverse in Asia - The Road to Web 3 and Metaverse", the forum will focus on the fine points of Vietnam's Web 3 and Metaverse future, with input from leading industry experts.

Comprising fireside chats, panel discussions and audience Q&A, the event will be opened by Samuel Tang, Senior Director for Business Development at Huobi Global, followed by a keynote speech on "Blockchain Technology Landscape" by Cris D Tran, Managing Director of Viet Nam Startup Investment Fund. Tran will present an overview of the past year's blockchain landscape in Vietnam, including favorable conditions, challenges and predictions for the future.

Forum guests will include Dr. Binh Nguyen Thanh, Founder of Crypto Hub, Nguyen Trung Anh, Founder of Vietnamese crypto portal The Coindesk, and Leon Truong, Chairman of DTS, who will take part in discussions around topics such as "The Future of Metaverse and NFT". Huobi Global's Samuel Tang will participate in a discussion on the future of the e-payment industry.

Data from the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index Top 20 report released by Chainalysis shows that residents of various countries around the world are increasingly taking the dive into cryptocurrency, and cryptocurrency adoption rates in emerging markets are also on the rise. Vietnam ranked as the world leader in crypto adoption among 154 countries last year, outpacing major economies such as the USA, China and Russia.

Metaverse in Asia is developing at a rapid pace. China has established a Metaverse Industry Committee, Metaverse projects are being developed in Singapore and Asian hotel groups have acquired virtual lands on various Metaverse platforms. Vietnam is currently home to Southeast Asia's most popular GameFi game, but the country's potential extends beyond the boundaries of GameFi.

"There will be a revolution in blockchain and technological solutions to optimize blockchain adoption in many fields, including the Metaverse, and everyone can participate in contributing to this ecosystem," said Raj Kapoor, Founder of the India Blockchain Alliance and advisory member at several blockchain companies, during the first "Metaverse in Asia - Vietnamese Enterprise with Metaverse Opportunity" discussion on May 25.

Commenting on Vietnam's opportunities in the face of global trends, Huynh Kim Tuoc, CEO of Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB), a forum partner, said that Vietnamese businesses can learn more about trending technology solutions such as blockchain and Metaverse and their role in digital transformation. He also expects that in the near future, more Vietnamese unicorn projects will appear thanks to a more open legal environment from the Government as well as deeper support from many professional business organizations both nation and abroad.

"The cryptocurrency market in Vietnam is growing rapidly and Huobi's expertise in the blockchain sector puts us in an ideal position to support blockchain projects and communities in Vietnam," said Du Jun, co-founder of Huobi Global. "I believe this will help support our ambitions to expand our global footprint and make crypto adoption and trading an enjoyable experience for everyone."

Forum attendees will have a chance to win an iPhone13 Pro Max along with a chance to own one of three NFTs co-signed by NBA legend Tracy McGrady and $100 worth of tokens. Participants will also be invited to share the US$35,000 prize pool by participating in an open auction on the Huobi NFT platform for an NFT video titled McGrady Moments, commemorating the career-defining night in December 2004 McGrady scored 13 points in 35 seconds to propel the Houston Rockets to victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

To join the "Metaverse in Asia - The Road to Web 3 and Metaverse" forum and connect with speakers and KOLs present at the event, click here .

