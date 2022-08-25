Huobi Global Launches Inclusive Prime Membership Program to Attract Active Traders

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, a world-leading crypto asset trading platform under the Huobi Group, today announced the launch of its new Prime membership program(Prime). The new membership program has been launched to heighten users' income-generating opportunities while reducing their trading transaction costs. Unlike other competing membership programs, Prime is open to both retail traders and professional investors.

Figure: Prime levels and fee rates | Source: Huobi Global

Prime will spur enthusiasm for digital asset trading on Huobi Global's platform, while providing enhanced benefits for members of Huobi Global's growing community worldwide.

Prime consists of twelve levels - from Prime0 to Prime11. Users will qualify as Prime members should they meet any of the following criteria:

1) 30-day trading volume from spot trading on Huobi Global reaches 10,000 USDT

2) 30-day trading volume from derivatives trading on Huobi Global reaches 100,000 USDT

3) Have at least 2,000 USDT worth of assets on Huobi Global

Prime members will qualify for discounted transaction fees that could go as low as 0.0126% for spot trading, and enjoy rebates of up to 0.01% of the total transaction amount for derivatives trading.

The launch of Prime signals an innovative move in the digital assets industry, addressing issues surrounding silo-ed preferential membership rates for spot and derivatives trading offered by other digital asset exchanges.

In addition to trading fee discounts, extra benefits will be available to members from the Prime1 level onward, while members who fall into tiers Prime6 and above will enjoy customized services. Members with levels higher than Prime9 will have access to exclusive benefits and services, such as increased daily withdrawal limits, digital asset management services, investment consultants, asset reports and industry research, to support their trading and investment decisions.

Users can expect to see more available channels to facilitate upgrades of their membership status under Prime. A new "Prime + 1 Immediate Upgrade" channel will be rolled out for veteran users to provide their proof of eligibility for higher Prime levels.

Prime members will also enjoy prioritized access to wealth-generating activities hosted by Huobi Global, such as increased ticket allocation chances and double rewards when participating in CandyDrop, PrimeList or other campaigns.

Furthermore, Prime members who are existing Huobi Token (HT) holders will enjoy enhanced perks. Terms of the new program will see the value of HT assets calculated in USDT with the addition of a 1.5 x multiplier, so HT holders can more easily qualify for higher membership tiers. In addition, HT token holders will enjoy an additional 12% discount off the fee rate offered for their Prime level if they pay for their transaction fees using HT. Huobi Global hopes these benefits will foster community participation in the platform's growing ecosystem.

"Previous membership systems only offered perks in the form of discounted transaction fees, which made it challenging for many retail investors to enjoy, due to high qualification criteria, " says Du Jun, Co-Founder of Huobi Global. "Our newly launched Prime membership system aims to alleviate such issues while empowering users with enhanced benefits. We believe such a move will promote greater long-term development in the cryptocurrency space."

To know more about the Prime membership program, click here.

