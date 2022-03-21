Huobi Global Launches NFTs Made by Top-performing Female Users at Primebox Women's Day Event

LONDON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced that ten unique avatar NFTs, created by five top-performing female users at Huobi Global's Primebox Women's Day event, will be listed for sale alongside NFTs launched at its Primebox Women's Day event. The NFTs, which are cartoon self-portraits of their creators, will be available for sale on NFT platform Opensea from at 12:00 on March 21, 2022.

Almost two hundred thousand users participated in the Primebox Women's Day event, where the five top-performing female users were selected. Winners hailed from different countries and from all walks of life. They were chosen for their passion on blockchain and cryptocurrency, as well as their participation in various activities organized by Huobi Global.

Details about the five winners are as follows:

Nilla : Nilla has participated in many blockchain projects and is a loyal user of Huobi Global.

: Nilla has participated in many blockchain projects and is a loyal user of Huobi Global. FluffySN : FluffySN is a lawyer, dancer and cryptocurrency investor.

: FluffySN is a lawyer, dancer and cryptocurrency investor. Aliengirl : Aliengirl loves cats and is a newcomer to cryptocurrency who became an active Primelist user within a short period of time.

Aliengirl loves cats and is a newcomer to cryptocurrency who became an active Primelist user within a short period of time. Shazza : Shazza is a senior operations expert in the cryptocurrency industry.

: Shazza is a senior operations expert in the cryptocurrency industry. Vil: Vil is a housewife and a cryptocurrency enthusiast .

The five top-performing female users created the ten NFT products based on self-portraits coupled with various cartoon elements. The 10 avatar NFTs will be displayed in the Women With Crypto on Opensea with a starting price of 1 ETH per NFT.

For more information, please visit: https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/94901922404956

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital ecosystem through investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies across the blockchain industry.

